‘I Feel Sorry for Her’: Harris Responds To Sanders’ Remarks On Biological Children

Vice President Kamala Harris expressed sympathy for Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s comments regarding Harris’s lack of biological children. During a recent podcast episode, Harris stated, “I feel sorry for her, and I’m going to tell you why. Because I don’t think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who one, are not aspiring to be humble.”

Redefining Family

Harris emphasized the diverse forms that family can take, highlighting her relationship with her two stepchildren, Cole and Ella Emhoff. “I feel very strongly, we each have our family by blood and then we have our family by love. And I have both. And I consider it to be a real blessing,” she noted. She described her connection with her stepchildren, affectionately referring to them as “Momala.” Harris pointed out, “Family comes in many forms, and I think that increasingly, all of us understand that this is not the 1950s anymore.”

Critique of Sanders’ Comments

Sanders previously claimed that her three children serve as a “permanent reminder of everything that is at stake in this country” and suggested that Harris lacks humility because she does not have biological children. This comment echoes sentiments expressed by other Republicans, including Ohio Senator JD Vance, who has faced backlash for derogatory remarks about those without children.

Campaigning on Reproductive Rights

In the same podcast appearance, Harris also focused on reproductive rights, a central theme in her campaign. She criticized former President Donald Trump for portraying himself as a “protector” of women’s rights, despite his past actions that led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. “So he, who, when he was president, hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did just as he intended,” Harris stated.

Addressing Misinformation

Harris took the opportunity to debunk false claims made by Trump regarding abortion. She condemned his assertions about Democrats advocating for the execution of newborns as “boldface lie” and “insulting.” She emphasized, “That is not happening anywhere in the United States,” and questioned the absurdity of Trump’s suggestions about late-term abortions.

Media Engagement Strategy

Harris’s podcast appearance is part of a broader media strategy aimed at connecting with voters through a variety of platforms. Following this episode, she plans to make several high-profile appearances, aiming to bolster her campaign’s visibility and address key issues directly with the public.

