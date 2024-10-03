Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Florida’s Homeless Law Takes Effect: Public Sleeping Banned

Florida's new law aimed at addressing homelessness has officially come into force, making it illegal for individuals to sleep or camp on public property.

Florida’s Homeless Law Takes Effect: Public Sleeping Banned

Florida’s new law aimed at addressing homelessness has officially come into force, making it illegal for individuals to sleep or camp on public property. The law, known as Statute 1365, prohibits homeless individuals from occupying public spaces without designated areas for shelter.

Key Provisions of Statute 1365

Under the provisions of Statute 1365, counties and municipalities are forbidden from allowing individuals to camp or sleep regularly on public land, including public buildings and rights-of-way. Miami-Dade County’s Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, outlined these regulations in a memo to the Board of County Commissioners, emphasizing the law’s restrictions.

Starting January 1, 2025, municipalities that do not comply with the law within five days of a written complaint could face legal action from residents or the Florida Attorney General. This adds pressure on local governments to find viable solutions for accommodating their homeless populations.

Requirements for Designated Camping Areas

The law mandates that municipalities establish designated camping areas approved by the Florida Department of Children and Families. These areas must provide essential services such as security, behavioral health support, and bathrooms with running water, aiming to create safer and more humane conditions for the homeless community.

City Responses: A Mixed Bag

In response to the law, Pensacola’s Mayor D.C. Reeves announced plans to allocate $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase small, semi-permanent shelters. Reeves stressed that simply arresting homeless individuals is not a viable solution, advocating for the faster implementation of additional housing units instead of traditional low-barrier shelters.

Previously, Reeves had considered a low-barrier homeless shelter, but the high startup costs—estimated between $2.19 million and $3.47 million—led to a reevaluation of that plan.

Skepticism from Local Agencies

Not everyone is convinced that the new law will effectively tackle homelessness. Ron Book, Chairman of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, expressed doubt about the efficacy of sanctioned encampments, stating, “We reject sanctioned encampments and believe there is no evidence that they reduce homelessness.” He emphasized a commitment to long-term solutions and partnerships to address the issue more effectively.

Rising Homelessness Rates

The concerns about homelessness in Florida are underscored by recent data indicating a 2% increase in homelessness in the City of Miami, City of Miami Beach, and Miami-Dade County since 2023. This trend highlights the urgency for effective measures as the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust prepares to conduct another annual census in January, as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Conclusion

As Florida navigates the implications of Statute 1365, the debate continues over how best to support individuals experiencing homelessness while balancing community concerns. The success of this new law and the approaches adopted by local governments will be closely watched in the coming months.

ALSO READ: Five Major Revelations From Trump’s Election Case Documents

Filed under

Florida homelessness Statute 1365

Also Read

Amazon To Hire 250,000 Seasonal Workers For Holiday Shopping Season

Amazon To Hire 250,000 Seasonal Workers For Holiday Shopping Season

After Ten Years In Captivity, Yazidi Woman Rescued From Gaza

After Ten Years In Captivity, Yazidi Woman Rescued From Gaza

Mark Rutte Embarks On First Official Trip To Ukraine As NATO Chief

Mark Rutte Embarks On First Official Trip To Ukraine As NATO Chief

Melania Trump Voices Support For Abortion Rights, Challenging GOP Norms

Melania Trump Voices Support For Abortion Rights, Challenging GOP Norms

Petrobras Gas Find: A Boost For Colombia Amid Fossil Fuel Transition

Petrobras Gas Find: A Boost For Colombia Amid Fossil Fuel Transition

Entertainment

Eminem’s ‘Grandpa’ Era Begins: Daughter Hailie Jade’s Pregnancy Revealed!

Eminem’s ‘Grandpa’ Era Begins: Daughter Hailie Jade’s Pregnancy Revealed!

Nagarjuna Files Defamation Case Against Telangana Congress Minister Konda Surekha For Personal Remarks On Naga Chaitanya

Nagarjuna Files Defamation Case Against Telangana Congress Minister Konda Surekha For Personal Remarks On Naga

Is Spider-Man Spin-Off With Venom Not Happening Anymore? Tom Hardy Shares BIG Update

Is Spider-Man Spin-Off With Venom Not Happening Anymore? Tom Hardy Shares BIG Update

What Role Will Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty Play In Border 2?

What Role Will Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty Play In Border 2?

Vivek Agnihotri FINALLY Announces The Delhi Files-The Bengal Chapter Release Date- Check Here!

Vivek Agnihotri FINALLY Announces The Delhi Files-The Bengal Chapter Release Date- Check Here!

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox