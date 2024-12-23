Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns

Former US President Bill Clinton, 78, has been hospitalized in Washington D.C. He was diagnosed with a fever. Clinton's spokesperson stated that he is in good spirits and receiving excellent care. Clinton is optimistic that he can return home before Christmas.

Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns

Bill Clinton, at 78, former United States President, is confined to a Washington D.C. hospital for testing and observation after falling ill with an unspecified condition. “The president is fine. He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving,” said Angel Urena, the spokesperson of Former President Clinton.

He came down with a fever last Monday afternoon and visited the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital for medical attention. Urena also mentioned Clinton was optimistic about returning home before Christmas.

Medical History Of Clinton

The former president has a notable history of health issues. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery, and in 2010, doctors inserted two stents to open a blocked artery. More recently, in 2021, Clinton was hospitalized for an infection that had reached his bloodstream.

Although it has not been easy, Clinton has kept a pretty hectic public life. He has been campaigning actively on the trail this fall and is traveling extensively since his book, Citizen: My Life After the White House was published.

Clinton was said to have been at his Washington residence when his condition worsened, leading to his admission to the hospital. According to Urena, the spirits of Clinton are quite high as he undergoes medical evaluation.

The tests and cause of his symptoms have not been specified, but Clinton’s history with resilience and optimism has assuaged supporters.

ALSO READ | Why Did FDA Raise Costco Egg Recall To Highest Risk Level Over Salmonella Fears?

Filed under

Bill Clinton

Advertisement

Also Read

Snowstorm Paralyses Manali, Over 1,000 Vehicles Stranded Between Solang And Atal Tunnel | WATCH

Snowstorm Paralyses Manali, Over 1,000 Vehicles Stranded Between Solang And Atal Tunnel | WATCH

Iconic Saltwater Crocodile From ‘Crocodile Dundee’ Dies At 90

Iconic Saltwater Crocodile From ‘Crocodile Dundee’ Dies At 90

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Foreign Direct Investment In India Surpasses $1 Trillion

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Foreign Direct Investment In India Surpasses $1 Trillion

Kumbh Special Trains To Operate From Delhi, Bihar, And Other States – Check Routes, Stops, And Timings

Kumbh Special Trains To Operate From Delhi, Bihar, And Other States – Check Routes, Stops,...

Bharat Progress Report: India Set To Lead Maritime Innovation As IMHC 2024 Explores Global Impact

Bharat Progress Report: India Set To Lead Maritime Innovation As IMHC 2024 Explores Global Impact

Entertainment

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Blake Lively’s SHOCKING Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Blake Lively’s SHOCKING Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Host Private Event To Introduce Daughter Dua To Paparazzi

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Host Private Event To Introduce Daughter Dua To Paparazzi

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Chikkadpally Police At 11am Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede- What Happens If He Doesn’t?

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Chikkadpally Police At 11am Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede- What Happens

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox