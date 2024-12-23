Why Did FDA Raise Costco Egg Recall To Highest Risk Level Over Salmonella Fears?

The FDA has classified the salmonella concerns with the recall of eggs from Costco under Category 1, with a high risk level, over 10,000 cartons sold in five states. Consumers are therefore urged to check packaging and dispose of the affected products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has upgraded a recent Costco egg recall to the highest risk level, Category 1, after finding that the eggs in question may pose serious health risks, including the possibility of death due to salmonella contamination.

On Friday, the FDA classified the risk level of Handsome Brook Farms eggs, sold in Costco stores across the Southeastern United States, as Category 1. Category 1 designates a “reasonable probability” that consuming or otherwise being exposed to the tainted eggs may cause serious adverse health effects or even death.

The recall, which initially involved over 10,000 cartons of Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand eggs, was due to concerns over possible salmonella contamination. Although no illnesses had been reported at the time of the initial recall, the FDA’s decision to elevate the risk level indicates the severity of the situation.

More On Recall And Products Involved

The recalled eggs were sold in 25 Costco locations throughout five states: Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The recall started November 22, 2024. The recall was specifically for Handsome Brook Farms eggs that were shipped to stores for retail distribution, although they were not intended for consumer sale. The company initiated the recall after discovering the mistake as a precautionary measure against public health.

The cartons involved in the recall have the Julian code 327 and a “Use By” date of January 5, 2025. The only products affected by the recall are those listed, and the FDA has stated that no other Handsome Brook Farms or Costco products are involved.

Serious Health Concern

Salmonella is a dangerous foodborne pathogen that causes serious disease, especially in vulnerable groups. Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal cramps. For the very young, elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, salmonella infection can be life-threatening.

This is a Category 1 recall by the FDA, which means that the risk of contamination in the eggs is serious. Although the eggs were sold in very few locations, the risk of widespread illness is grave.

Handsome Brook Farms, the firm that packed the eggs, has made an announcement admitting to this and acted promptly in removing the faulty product from sale. According to the firm, “additional supply chain controls and retraining” are in place to help ensure such a mistake would not be repeated.

The company has yet to respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the FDA’s serious classification of the recall. The company, however, said that it is taking the necessary steps to ensure safety and compliance with FDA guidelines in the future.

What Consumers Should Know

Consumers who bought the contaminated eggs are asked to discard the product right away. The recall is only for that date and batch, so consumers should check the packaging for the Julian code and “Use By” date to determine if their eggs are part of the recalled lot.

The FDA further assured the public that there are no other Handsome Brook Farms products included in the recall, and thus consumers may continue to buy other items from the company without harm.

