Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Why Did FDA Raise Costco Egg Recall To Highest Risk Level Over Salmonella Fears?

The FDA has classified the salmonella concerns with the recall of eggs from Costco under Category 1, with a high risk level, over 10,000 cartons sold in five states. Consumers are therefore urged to check packaging and dispose of the affected products.

Why Did FDA Raise Costco Egg Recall To Highest Risk Level Over Salmonella Fears?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has upgraded a recent Costco egg recall to the highest risk level, Category 1, after finding that the eggs in question may pose serious health risks, including the possibility of death due to salmonella contamination.

On Friday, the FDA classified the risk level of Handsome Brook Farms eggs, sold in Costco stores across the Southeastern United States, as Category 1. Category 1 designates a “reasonable probability” that consuming or otherwise being exposed to the tainted eggs may cause serious adverse health effects or even death.

The recall, which initially involved over 10,000 cartons of Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand eggs, was due to concerns over possible salmonella contamination. Although no illnesses had been reported at the time of the initial recall, the FDA’s decision to elevate the risk level indicates the severity of the situation.

More On Recall And Products Involved

The recalled eggs were sold in 25 Costco locations throughout five states: Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The recall started November 22, 2024. The recall was specifically for Handsome Brook Farms eggs that were shipped to stores for retail distribution, although they were not intended for consumer sale. The company initiated the recall after discovering the mistake as a precautionary measure against public health.

The cartons involved in the recall have the Julian code 327 and a “Use By” date of January 5, 2025. The only products affected by the recall are those listed, and the FDA has stated that no other Handsome Brook Farms or Costco products are involved.

Serious Health Concern

Salmonella is a dangerous foodborne pathogen that causes serious disease, especially in vulnerable groups. Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal cramps. For the very young, elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, salmonella infection can be life-threatening.

This is a Category 1 recall by the FDA, which means that the risk of contamination in the eggs is serious. Although the eggs were sold in very few locations, the risk of widespread illness is grave.

Handsome Brook Farms, the firm that packed the eggs, has made an announcement admitting to this and acted promptly in removing the faulty product from sale. According to the firm, “additional supply chain controls and retraining” are in place to help ensure such a mistake would not be repeated.

The company has yet to respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the FDA’s serious classification of the recall. The company, however, said that it is taking the necessary steps to ensure safety and compliance with FDA guidelines in the future.

What Consumers Should Know

Consumers who bought the contaminated eggs are asked to discard the product right away. The recall is only for that date and batch, so consumers should check the packaging for the Julian code and “Use By” date to determine if their eggs are part of the recalled lot.

The FDA further assured the public that there are no other Handsome Brook Farms products included in the recall, and thus consumers may continue to buy other items from the company without harm.

ALSO READ | After Panama Threat, Donald Trump Says US Control Of Greenland Necessary

Filed under

Costco Egg FDA

Advertisement

Also Read

Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns

Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized Amid Health Concerns

Is Elon Musk Going To Run The Entire Show When Trump Becomes President?

Is Elon Musk Going To Run The Entire Show When Trump Becomes President?

US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq climb

US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq climb

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

After Panama Threat, Donald Trump Says US Control Of Greenland Necessary

After Panama Threat, Donald Trump Says US Control Of Greenland Necessary

Entertainment

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Blake Lively’s SHOCKING Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Blake Lively’s SHOCKING Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Host Private Event To Introduce Daughter Dua To Paparazzi

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Host Private Event To Introduce Daughter Dua To Paparazzi

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Chikkadpally Police At 11am Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede- What Happens If He Doesn’t?

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Chikkadpally Police At 11am Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede- What Happens

How Was Shyam Benegal Related To Guru Dutt? Here’s How Iconic Filmmaker Helped Manthan Director By Not Hiring Him

How Was Shyam Benegal Related To Guru Dutt? Here’s How Iconic Filmmaker Helped Manthan Director

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox