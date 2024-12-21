Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

What Is Zepbound? FDA Approves Weight Loss Drug For Sleep Apnea

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has made a groundbreaking move by approving Zepbound, the first prescription drug for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Developed by Eli Lilly, this dual-purpose medication addresses both OSA and obesity, offering new hope for millions of patients.

What Is Zepbound? FDA Approves Weight Loss Drug For Sleep Apnea

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Zepbound, the first prescription medication for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The drug, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, was developed by Eli Lilly and is also recognized for its role in weight loss.

Indications and Usage

Zepbound is approved for individuals with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea who are also living with obesity. The treatment is designed to be used in conjunction with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, according to Eli Lilly’s announcement.

“This is a major step forward for patients with obstructive sleep apnea,” said Dr. Sally Seymour, director of the FDA’s Division of Pulmonology, Allergy, and Critical Care.

Key Findings from Clinical Trials of Zepbound

The FDA’s approval was based on two Eli Lilly-sponsored clinical trials involving approximately 470 participants. These studies demonstrated Zepbound’s effectiveness in reducing the severity of OSA and its associated symptoms:

Trial Results Without CPAP: In participants not using continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, Zepbound reduced apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) events—measuring breathing disruptions—from an average of 50 to about 25 events per hour after one year. In comparison, the placebo group showed a reduction of about five events per hour.

Trial Results With CPAP: In participants who were using CPAP machines, the drug reduced AHI events by approximately 29 per hour, while the placebo group saw a reduction of about six per hour.

Weight loss with Zepbound

Participants also experienced significant weight loss, with those on Zepbound losing an average of 18–20% of their body weight—equivalent to 45–50 pounds over a year. This contrasts with the placebo group, which reported only a 1.6–2.3% reduction.

The trials also highlighted reductions in blood pressure and inflammation, key factors in reducing cardiovascular risks associated with OSA.

The approval of Zepbound marks its second indication, following its initial FDA clearance for weight loss in November 2023 for individuals with obesity or weight-related health conditions.

Side Effects and Considerations

While the latest approval does not expand the drug’s eligibility, it could enable broader insurance coverage for patients with OSA, particularly those on Medicare. Currently, Medicare covers weight-loss medications only if they are prescribed for conditions beyond obesity.

Without insurance, Zepbound costs approximately $1,060 per month. Eli Lilly offers financial assistance options, including discounts, coupons, and a more affordable version of the drug that requires manual injection.

The most common side effects reported in the trials were mild to moderate gastrointestinal symptoms, particularly during dose adjustments.

Understanding Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea is a common but often underdiagnosed condition that affects up to 30 million people in the U.S., as per the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. It is marked by interruptions in breathing during sleep due to airway blockages and is closely linked to obesity. This condition not only affects sleep quality but also increases the risk of cardiovascular and neurological complications.

“Many cases of OSA go undiagnosed and untreated, leaving millions at risk for serious health consequences,” noted Patrik Jonsson, president of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health. He added that clinical trials revealed “almost half of participants saw such improvements that they no longer had symptoms associated with OSA.”

Read More: Replay 2024 : 7 Food & Health Trends That Defined 2024

Filed under

Eli Lilly Sleep Apnea zepbound

Advertisement

Also Read

Indian Techie Breaks Down On Call, Sparks Discussion On Toxic Work Culture

Indian Techie Breaks Down On Call, Sparks Discussion On Toxic Work Culture

Jagmeet Singh Announces No-Confidence Motion Against Justin Trudeau’s Government

Jagmeet Singh Announces No-Confidence Motion Against Justin Trudeau’s Government

PM Narendra Modi’s Historic Visit to Kuwait: A New Chapter In Bilateral Relations

PM Narendra Modi’s Historic Visit to Kuwait: A New Chapter In Bilateral Relations

Barack Obama Shares His 2024 Annual List Of Favorite Books

Barack Obama Shares His 2024 Annual List Of Favorite Books

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker Payal Kapadia’s Film

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker...

Entertainment

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker Payal Kapadia’s Film

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker

Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash

Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

After Drake Vs Kendrick, It Is Spotify Vs Drake: Streaming Giant Hits Back At Toronto Icon Over Not Like Us Inflated Streams Accusations

After Drake Vs Kendrick, It Is Spotify Vs Drake: Streaming Giant Hits Back At Toronto

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox