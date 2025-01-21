Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Former Proud Boys and Oath Keepers Leaders Freed Following Trump Pardons

Former President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons for individuals convicted in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot. Among those released were Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, and Stewart Rhodes, the head of the Oath Keepers.

Former Proud Boys and Oath Keepers Leaders Freed Following Trump Pardons

In a dramatic move, former President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons for individuals convicted in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot. Among those released were Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, and Stewart Rhodes, the head of the Oath Keepers. Both men had been serving lengthy prison sentences for their roles in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Proud Boys And Oath Keepers Leaders Released After Lengthy Sentences

Enrique Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes walked free on Tuesday after receiving presidential pardons. Tarrio had been sentenced to 22 years in prison in September 2023, the longest sentence handed down to any January 6 rioter. Rhodes, sentenced in May 2023 to 18 years, was convicted of seditious conspiracy the year before for his role in planning and facilitating the riot.

Though neither man entered the Capitol building on January 6, prosecutors argued that both played critical roles in orchestrating the violence.

Seditious Conspiracy Convictions Against Oath Keepers: Key Evidence

Rhodes and his Oath Keepers were found guilty of seditious conspiracy, with prosecutors highlighting the group’s stockpiling of weapons at a nearby Washington, D.C., hotel. They alleged the group organized and supported the attack while maintaining that their stated intention was to provide security and medical assistance at pro-Trump events.

Tarrio, meanwhile, faced accusations of leading the Proud Boys in planning the attack. Prosecutors presented a nine-page document found in Tarrio’s possession, outlining a strategic plan to storm government buildings. They also cited his violent rhetoric in communications with group members.

FBI’s Assessment of Domestic Extremist Groups

Former FBI Director Christopher Wray labeled both the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers as domestic extremist groups in Senate testimony in March 2021. Wray referred to the Capitol attack as an act of domestic terrorism and noted that many individuals arrested for the violence had ties to these organizations.

“Certainly the Capitol attack involved violent extremists,” Wray stated. “We, the FBI, consider this a form of domestic terrorism.”

Impact of the January 6 Riot

The January 6 Capitol riot led to the indictment of nearly 1,600 individuals, with over 600 charged for assaulting, resisting, or interfering with law enforcement officers. Approximately 140 officers were injured during the attack, which left a lasting scar on the nation’s history.

Celebrations and Protests Surrounding Releases

As Tarrio, Rhodes, and other pardoned rioters left prisons in the Washington, D.C., area, they were met by cheering supporters, including Proud Boys members and Trump loyalists. The crowd carried flags and banners with messages such as “No Man Left Behind” and “Pardon All J6 Hostages Day One.”

The pardons have alarmed current and former Department of Justice officials, who warn of potential risks associated with releasing individuals convicted of violent crimes. Critics fear that these individuals could retaliate against prosecutors, judges, or witnesses involved in their cases.

Also Read: Do You Know President Donald Trump In His First Term Donated His Entire $1.6M Salary Back To The U.S. Government

Filed under

Proud Boys Trump Pardons

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Zelensky: 200,000 Allied Forces Required For A Peace Agreement Between Russia And Ukraine

Zelensky: 200,000 Allied Forces Required For A Peace Agreement Between Russia And Ukraine

Mahakumbh 2025: Day 9 To Witness 50 Crore Devotees At Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025: Day 9 To Witness 50 Crore Devotees At Triveni Sangam

Did Elon Musk Give A Nazi Salute Or A Roman Salute, And What Sets Them Apart?

Did Elon Musk Give A Nazi Salute Or A Roman Salute, And What Sets Them...

Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth: How Does Justin Bieber’s Wife Make Money?

Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth: How Does Justin Bieber’s Wife Make Money?

Government Likely To Take Over Pataudi Family’s Rs 15,000 Crore Bhopal Estate

Government Likely To Take Over Pataudi Family’s Rs 15,000 Crore Bhopal Estate

Entertainment

Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth: How Does Justin Bieber’s Wife Make Money?

Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth: How Does Justin Bieber’s Wife Make Money?

Are Justin And Hailey Bieber Headed To Divorce? Baby Singer Unfollows Wife On Instagram

Are Justin And Hailey Bieber Headed To Divorce? Baby Singer Unfollows Wife On Instagram

Who Is The World’s Richest Child Actor With A Net Worth Of $6million At Just 16 Years?

Who Is The World’s Richest Child Actor With A Net Worth Of $6million At Just

Jane The Virgin Actor Francisco San Martin Dies At 39

Jane The Virgin Actor Francisco San Martin Dies At 39

Watch: Novak Djokovic’s Daughter Steals the Show During Late-Night Victory at Australian Open

Watch: Novak Djokovic’s Daughter Steals the Show During Late-Night Victory at Australian Open

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox