French PM Francois Bayrou Retains Office After No-Confidence Vote Fails

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou survived his first no-confidence vote, as a motion by the hard-left failed to gain enough support. With only 131 votes backing it, Bayrou called for unity while preparing for challenges ahead, including the 2025 budget showdown.

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou yesterday survived his first no-confidence vote in parliament, though the motion he faced from hard-left La France Insoumise (LFI) failed to gain enough votes to be adopted. This marks the fractured nature of French politics, where despite his government having no absolute majority, Bayrou was able to hold on, thus averting a crisis that could have threatened his administration with resignation.

The opposition had made a debate on budget and reforms a focal point of their dissent. The no-confidence motion came in response to Bayrou’s latest policy speech, which called for discussion about the unpopular pension reform of 2023 “without taboo” and insisted that measures be taken against France’s “excessive” budget deficits. His comments angered opposition parties that accused the prime minister of lack of decisiveness and direction.

Far-right National Rally (RN) leader Jordan Bardella described Bayrou’s speech as “idle talk” from “a man of spineless continuity.” But the RN refused to support the no-confidence motion presented by the LFI, with RN deputy Jean-Philippe Tanguy saying, “We don’t think a no-confidence vote should be a gadget to create a buzz.”

The vice-president of RN, Sebastien Chenu, said that the party would judge Bayrou’s government on its performance and not on its words. While voting against the motion, Tanguy warned that the RN could change its stance when the government introduces its delayed 2025 budget, which he described as the “moment of truth.

Divided Support For No-Confidence Motion

That no-confidence motion, led by LFI, eventually received only 131 votes. This was far from the 288 needed to succeed in the vote. The hard-left party criticized Bayrou’s leadership and has vowed to continue opposing him. However, the motion did not win support from the moderately left Socialist Party. They have chosen not to back their left-wing LFI allies.

This defection from the Socialists was seen by Bayrou as an opportunity to open cooperation with them. “Another way towards mutual understanding is opening up,” said the prime minister, while insisting on partyless cooperation as the only path towards the solutions of France’s major problems.

LFI coordinator Manuel Bompard remained unapologetic during the parliamentary debate, claiming Bayrou’s government was causing “unhappiness” and foretelling its eventual collapse. He also fired shots at President Emmanuel Macron, who appointed Bayrou just last month as France’s fourth prime minister within a year.

The no-confidence vote highlights the political instability that has been rife in France since last year’s general election. Macron’s decision to dissolve the National Assembly and call for fresh elections led to a very divided lower chamber, making it difficult for the government to push through some key reforms.

Macron himself admitted that the dissolution had resulted in “divisions” and “instability,” a situation that continues to test his administration. Bayrou’s government, not having an absolute majority, remains susceptible to further political challenges, especially as it is set to present the 2025 budget—a crucial test of its ability to govern effectively.