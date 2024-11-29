French President Macron Offers First Look At Rebuilt Notre Dame After Fire | Watch Video

On Friday, France will unveil the restored Notre Dame Cathedral, over five years after the 2019 fire. French President Macron, with First Lady Brigitte, will inspect the 850-year-old monument, fulfilling his promise to restore it "even more beautifully" before the December 7 reopening.

On Friday, France will give the world its first official look at the newly restored Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, more than five years after the devastating fire in April 2019. French President Emmanuel Macron, joined by First Lady Brigitte Macron, will carry out a televised inspection of the 850-year-old cathedral, giving the public a glimpse of the transformation that will take place inside before the grand reopening on December 7. Macron had promised to restore the cathedral within five years and make it “even more beautiful” than before, a promise authorities claim has been fulfilled.

A Monumental Effort: Restoration Successes and Challenges

Restoring Notre Dame was a monumental task, with 250 companies involved and hundreds of experts at work. The entire operation cost nearly 700 million euros, financed by donations worldwide. More than 2,000 people contributed to this restoration, which would restore not only the cathedral structure but also its rich history and cultural significance. Macron thanked the workers, stating, “This final site visit is an opportunity to thank them in particular — from wood craftsmen to those of metal and stone, from scaffolders to roofers, from bell makers to art restorers.”

The restoration has included rebuilding the iconic 19th-century gothic spire, re-staining the cathedral’s famous windows, and cleaning fire stains from the walls. The organ is also ready to play again. A new fire protection system has been discreetly integrated, offering a safeguard against future disasters.

Grand reopening and global attention

The grand reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral is expected to take place this coming weekend of December 7-8, when a special address by President Macron was delivered on December 7. It’s a highly symbolic moment for French culture, although a political leader only rarely speaks within a Catholic church due to France’s constitution as secular. While the Paris diocese is weighing the option of charging an entrance fee for tourists, the church has been vocal about the need to maintain the site free of charge for visitors.

Pope Francis has not accepted the invitation to attend the reopening. Instead, he will visit Corsica. The first mass and consecration of the new altar will take place on December 8, marking the culmination of a long-awaited restoration process.

