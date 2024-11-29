Spain Rolls Out ‘Paid Climate Leave’ After Devastating Floods

Spain's left-wing government introduced a "paid climate leave" policy, allowing workers up to four days off during weather emergencies after deadly floods killed 230 people in Valencia last October.

Response to Valencia Floods

A year into the tragic aftermath of Valencia floods, there came far-reaching alterations to labor laws. Amid the October disaster, when quite several companies were found holding out through various criticisms for retaining personnel in their stations after announcing red alerts, the policy focuses on safeguarding workers against unreasonable risks during extreme weathers.

Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz said that this measure is a direct response to the “climate emergency” and added that if emergency services issue a risk warning, “the worker must refrain from going to work.” She insisted on the necessity of regulating workplace safety at a time when extreme weather events are being increasingly frequent.

Leave due to Extreme Weather

Under the new law, employees are entitled to up to four days off during extreme weather conditions. Should the situation require more time, workers may opt for reduced working days, a system already in place for emergencies. Díaz also criticized climate denialism from right-wing factions, reaffirming Spain’s commitment to green policies.

The economy minister, Carlos Cuerpo, told the media that such extreme events will have growing economic consequences, and it is believed that the price of those events will rise to about double by 2050. The Spanish government declared fresh aid to the victims of floodings worth 2.3 billion euros.

Scientists have indicated that human activities are causing climate change, making the frequency and severity of natural disasters much worse. This trend has been reported on several continents: Europe, Asia, North America, and parts of Africa and Australia. Spain is no exception to experiencing the negative impacts of this increasing disaster.

