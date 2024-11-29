Mexican President Confident That A Tariff War With The US Can Be Avoided

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed confidence that a tariff war with the United States would not occur. During her morning press conference, she reassured the public, stating, "There will be no potential tariff war," aiming to calm growing concerns.

Trump had posted on social media that Sheinbaum has agreed to end illegal migration on the U.S.-Mexico border. In reaction, Sheinbaum said, “Migrants and caravans are taken care of before they reach the border.” But again, whether this was a promise or a pledge or just merely a reflection of the practice that has been ongoing all along is unclear. It is noted that “for years, migrant caravans have often been blocked, harassed or prevented from hitching rides by Mexican police and migration agents.”

Tariff Concerns: Economic Impact and Retaliation

While Sheinbaum expressed confidence, many Mexicans are still worried about the potential economic impact of U.S. tariffs on Mexican exports. “Avocado growers, pickers, and packers worry that U.S. consumers, faced with 25% higher prices, may just skip the guacamole.” To prepare, Sheinbaum said Mexico was “preparing a list of retaliatory tariffs if Trump went ahead with his plans for import duties.”

Biden Plea to Trump: An Irritating Move

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke his mind on Thursday, warning the ex-president to not carry forward with his tariff proposals. According to him, “I hope he rethinks it. I think it’s a counterproductive thing to do,” and it will strain ties with the United States’ best friends in the world – Mexico and Canada.

