Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Fresh Protests Rock Bangladesh As Hindu Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Sent To Jail

Protests erupted across Bangladesh as Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das was jailed after his bail plea was denied. The incident has sparked concerns over minority safety.

Bangladesh today saw an upsurge of protests following the imprisonment of the leader of Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha and head of Pundarik Dham at Chittagong, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, who is also the spokesperson for the religious organization. His bail application was rejected today by 6th Metropolitan Magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam of Chittagong after arresting him on Monday.

Das was arrested from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch and was then handed over to Chittagong Metropolitan Police. Rezaul Karim Mallik, Additional Police Commissioner of DB confirmed the handing over and reported that Das had been arrested in connection with a case relating to sedition filed on October 31 in Chittagong.

The arrest of Hindu monk and minority leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has brought India to voice serious concerns regarding an alarming rise in attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh.

“The urgent concern of minorities is the erosion of their rights to peaceful assembly and expression. This signals a strong and resolute determination of the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of minorities,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

Protests Sweep Across Bangladesh

The detention has sparked widespread protests in many districts, especially in Chittagong, where hundreds of Hindu community members protested in front of the Cheragi intersection. Social media viral video captured the protesting crowd shouting slogans to free Das while being pushed away by the police. Reports indicate several protesters were injured in the violence.

ISKCON Urges Immediate Action

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) condemned the arrest, appealing to the Indian government for intervention. In a strongly worded statement, ISKCON expressed its outrage over the allegations against Das, saying:

“It is outrageous to make baseless allegations that ISKCON has anything to do with terrorism anywhere in the world. ISKCON, Inc. urges the Government of India to take immediate steps, speak to the government of Bangladesh, and convey that we are a peace-loving Bhakti movement.”

ISKCON further appealed for Das’s immediate release, adding, “Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of these devotees.”

Ongoing Concerns For Hindu Safety

The latest of these incidents has again brought forth the vulnerabilities of Bangladesh’s Hindu minority, the largest minority group in the country. Scores of reports have come out detailing vandalism, arson, looting, and land grabbing targeting Hindus since the interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus assumed power on August 8.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad had written an open letter to Yunus, flagging its grave concern over growing communal violence. While Yunus and his Religious Affairs Advisor A.F.M. Khalid Hossain reassured of maintaining communal harmony, fears still linger among the minority.

Filed under

Bangladesh Chinmoy Krishna Das ISKCON World news
