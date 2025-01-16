From Rolls-Royce Phantom To Cadillac Allante: Donald Trump’s Luxurious Car Collection

Former President Donald Trump’s taste in cars is as bold as his business and political career. Over the years, Trump has owned a range of luxury vehicles, many of which are symbols of his opulence and love for fine automobiles.

Former President Donald Trump’s taste in cars is as bold as his business and political career. Over the years, Trump has owned a range of luxury vehicles, many of which are symbols of his opulence and love for fine automobiles. While Secret Service regulations prevent him from driving now, Trump’s extensive car collection provides a fascinating look into his preferences.

Rolls-Royce Phantom and Silver Cloud

Rolls-Royce, a brand synonymous with wealth and luxury, has long been a favorite of Trump. Before his first presidential campaign in 2016, he was often seen driving a Rolls-Royce Phantom, one of the brand’s flagship models. A few decades earlier, he also owned a 1956 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud, one of his first cars. Although he no longer drives, he continues to enjoy the aesthetic appeal of these classic luxury vehicles.

Cadillac Allante

In the late 1980s and early ’90s, Cadillac’s Allante was a notable attempt to compete with European models like the Mercedes-Benz SL. Trump, a fan of bespoke vehicles, was gifted a gold-painted Allante powered by a Northstar V8 engine. Despite the Allante’s mixed reputation, Trump’s fondness for Cadillac was clear, and his collection included several custom-made limousines.

Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

Trump’s car portfolio also includes the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a supercar designed in collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and McLaren. Known for its performance and grand touring capabilities, the SLR McLaren was one of the fastest automatic cars of its time. Trump’s purchase of this car likely stemmed from both his love for luxury and his passion for golf, as the SLR had ample trunk space for golf bags.

Tesla Roadster

Long before electric vehicles became mainstream, Trump made an early investment in a first-generation Tesla Roadster. Based on the Lotus Elise, the Roadster was a pioneering vehicle for Tesla, offering a glimpse into the future of electric transportation. Trump’s ownership of the Roadster showed his willingness to embrace innovation and new technologies.

Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe

A true car enthusiast’s dream, Trump’s Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe boasts a naturally aspirated V8 engine and one of the best chassis ever produced by Ferrari. The F430 was also one of the last Ferraris available with a manual gearbox, a feature that many gearheads still cherish today. While it’s unclear whether Trump’s Ferrari had a manual transmission, it certainly aligns with his love for high-performance cars.

Lamborghini Diablo

Trump’s penchant for exotic cars extended to the Lamborghini Diablo, a legendary V12 supercar. Known for its stunning looks and blistering performance, the Diablo was a symbol of automotive excellence in the ’90s. Trump was spotted driving a blue 1997 model and reportedly filling up the gas tank himself—a rare sight for a man of his stature.

Cadillac Escalade

The Cadillac Escalade has long been a staple of American luxury SUVs, and Trump has owned several models over the years. The Escalade-V, the high-performance variant, is likely the one Trump currently drives. Known for its opulence and power, the Escalade is the ultimate American luxury vehicle, making it a perfect match for Trump’s tastes.

Trump Limousine

No discussion of Trump’s car collection would be complete without mentioning his custom-built Trump Limousine. Designed by Cadillac in the late 1980s, the limousine featured gold accents and was a symbol of his lavish lifestyle during his real estate career. The car’s over-the-top design was part of the Trump Golden Series, a testament to his status and influence at the time.

Chevrolet Camaro SS

While Trump never had the chance to drive the pace car for the Indianapolis 500, he was invited to do so in a Chevrolet Camaro SS. Despite the invitation being canceled after he announced his presidential candidacy in 2012, rumors suggest that Trump purchased a Camaro SS for himself. The Camaro SS remains a classic American muscle car, beloved by car enthusiasts.

The Beast

As the President of the United States, Trump’s daily transportation was the iconic “Beast.” Built by General Motors at a cost of around $20 million, the Beast is a heavily armored vehicle designed to withstand almost any attack. Capable of seating seven people and weighing between 15,000 to 20,000 pounds, the Beast is the epitome of security and luxury, ensuring that no threat could reach the president.

Trump’s car collection offers a glimpse into his affinity for luxury, performance, and status. Although his driving days are behind him due to Secret Service rules, his history of owning some of the world’s most iconic cars will continue to be a point of fascination for car enthusiasts and admirers alike.

