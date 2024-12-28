Gah village in Pakistan is mourning the death of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was born there in 1932. Singh's passing at 92 has left a profound impact on the village, where he was known for his roots and early education.

The village of Gah in Pakistan is grieving the loss of one of its most renowned sons, former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Singh, born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, spent his early years in the village before the tumult of Partition separated his family. His death on Thursday at the age of 92 in New Delhi has cast a shadow of sorrow over the village that shaped his early life.

Altaf Hussain, a local teacher who taught at the same school where Singh studied until class 4, expressed the grief felt by the entire village. He told PTI, “We feel that someone from our family has died today.” Residents of Gah gathered to mourn the passing of the former Prime Minister, whose achievements brought pride to their community.

Manmohan Singh’s roots in Gah are significant. Originally part of Jhelum district, Gah was later included in Chakwal district in 1986. Singh’s family, involved in the cloth trade, had a strong presence in the village. Known affectionately as “Mohna” by his friends, Singh’s rise to prominence brought attention to the once-quiet village.

Singh’s passing has deeply affected his old classmates, many of whom have passed away, but their families continue to hold on to fond memories of the boy who grew up to become the Prime Minister of India. Raja Ashiq Ali, the nephew of one of Singh’s schoolmates, expressed the collective pride of the village, saying, “We are still overwhelmed by the memory of the days when everyone in the village felt proud that a boy from our village had become the prime minister of India.”

One of the iconic landmarks in Gah is the school where Singh received his early education. Singh’s admission record is still preserved, with the date of his enrollment listed as April 17, 1937. The rise of Manmohan Singh led to improvements in the village, with the school undergoing renovation and even discussions about naming it after him in honor of his legacy.

Despite never returning to Gah after moving to Amritsar during the Partition, Singh’s connection to the village remained strong. In 2008, Singh reconnected with his old friend, Raja Mohammad Ali, who had been his schoolmate. The two met in Delhi after decades of separation. Singh’s family relocated to India after the Partition, where he went on to become one of the most prominent figures in Indian politics.

Singh’s emotional ties to Gah were complex. The violence of the Partition left a lasting impact, particularly with the tragic loss of his grandfather in Gah. When asked if he wanted to return to the village, Singh once said, “No, not really. That is where my grandfather was killed.”

Though Singh could not visit Gah in his lifetime, the villagers continue to remember him with respect. Hussain, the teacher, expressed a desire for someone from Singh’s family to visit the village now that he has passed, saying, “Dr. Manmohan Singh could not come to Gah in his lifetime. But now, when he is no more, we want that someone from his family should come and pay a visit to this village.”

Singh’s journey from Gah to becoming India’s Prime Minister is a testament to his intellect and perseverance. His death has left a deep void in both India and Gah, with the village holding on to memories of the leader who made them proud.

