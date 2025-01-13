Gang Jailed for Over £100,000 In Robberies After Using Dating Apps To Lure Victims

Over 10 months, a group of five men orchestrated a series of violent robberies across Birmingham, stealing more than £100,000, according to West Midlands Police.

Over 10 months, a group of five men orchestrated a series of violent robberies across Birmingham, stealing more than £100,000, according to West Midlands Police. The gang, identified as Demalji Hadza (21), Abubaker Alezawy (21), Ali Hassan (20), Wasim Omar (24), and Mohammed Sharif (22), used dating apps like Grindr to lure victims under false pretenses before violently assaulting them and stealing their belongings.

The Crimes and Modus Operandi

The group carried out their robberies in areas including Golden Hillock Park in South Birmingham and Derby city center between 2023 and 2024. Victims were deceived into believing they were meeting legitimate acquaintances before being ambushed. The assailants used weapons to threaten victims, inflicted severe injuries like broken eye sockets and noses, and detained them for hours to transfer large sums of money from their accounts.

Additionally, vehicles, house keys, wallets, and identification documents were stolen. The group also staged scenarios, such as pretending their car had broken down, to attack and rob unsuspecting Good Samaritans.

Legal Outcomes

At Birmingham Crown Court, the men received sentences ranging from 12 to 17 years. Specific sentences included:

Demalji Hadza : 16 years and 2 months

: 16 years and 2 months Abubaker Alezawy : 16 years and 5 months

: 16 years and 5 months Ali Hassan : 16 years and 9 months

: 16 years and 9 months Wasim Omar : 17 years and 3 months

: 17 years and 3 months Mohammed Sharif: 12 years and 3 months

Hadza and Alezawy admitted guilt during the trial, while the others were convicted in September 2024 after a six-week trial.

Police Investigation and Victim Support

Detective Inspector Tom Lyons lauded the victims’ courage in coming forward, stating that their testimonies were instrumental in piecing together the evidence and securing convictions. Detective Constable Sarah Byrne added that the sentencing underscores law enforcement’s commitment to addressing such crimes and urged anyone who has faced similar experiences to report them, promising sensitive handling and support from specially trained officers.

The successful investigation and sentencing mark a significant step in addressing targeted crimes and protecting potential future victims.

Read More : Iraq’s Prime Minister Announces Plans To Sign Security Agreement With Britain