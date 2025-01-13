Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Gang Jailed for Over £100,000 In Robberies After Using Dating Apps To Lure Victims

Over 10 months, a group of five men orchestrated a series of violent robberies across Birmingham, stealing more than £100,000, according to West Midlands Police.

Gang Jailed for Over £100,000 In Robberies After Using Dating Apps To Lure Victims

Over 10 months, a group of five men orchestrated a series of violent robberies across Birmingham, stealing more than £100,000, according to West Midlands Police. The gang, identified as Demalji Hadza (21), Abubaker Alezawy (21), Ali Hassan (20), Wasim Omar (24), and Mohammed Sharif (22), used dating apps like Grindr to lure victims under false pretenses before violently assaulting them and stealing their belongings.

The Crimes and Modus Operandi

The group carried out their robberies in areas including Golden Hillock Park in South Birmingham and Derby city center between 2023 and 2024. Victims were deceived into believing they were meeting legitimate acquaintances before being ambushed. The assailants used weapons to threaten victims, inflicted severe injuries like broken eye sockets and noses, and detained them for hours to transfer large sums of money from their accounts.

Additionally, vehicles, house keys, wallets, and identification documents were stolen. The group also staged scenarios, such as pretending their car had broken down, to attack and rob unsuspecting Good Samaritans.

Legal Outcomes

At Birmingham Crown Court, the men received sentences ranging from 12 to 17 years. Specific sentences included:

  • Demalji Hadza: 16 years and 2 months
  • Abubaker Alezawy: 16 years and 5 months
  • Ali Hassan: 16 years and 9 months
  • Wasim Omar: 17 years and 3 months
  • Mohammed Sharif: 12 years and 3 months

Hadza and Alezawy admitted guilt during the trial, while the others were convicted in September 2024 after a six-week trial.

Police Investigation and Victim Support

Detective Inspector Tom Lyons lauded the victims’ courage in coming forward, stating that their testimonies were instrumental in piecing together the evidence and securing convictions. Detective Constable Sarah Byrne added that the sentencing underscores law enforcement’s commitment to addressing such crimes and urged anyone who has faced similar experiences to report them, promising sensitive handling and support from specially trained officers.

The successful investigation and sentencing mark a significant step in addressing targeted crimes and protecting potential future victims.

Read More : Iraq’s Prime Minister Announces Plans To Sign Security Agreement With Britain

Filed under

Birmingham Arrest

Advertisement

Also Read

Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Melania Trump Shares Plans For White House During Husband’s Second Term: Will Barron Join Her?

Melania Trump Shares Plans For White House During Husband’s Second Term: Will Barron Join Her?

Biden Defends Foreign Policy Record Amid Ongoing Global Crises

Biden Defends Foreign Policy Record Amid Ongoing Global Crises

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

‘Particularly Dangerous Situation’ Warning Issued As LA Braces For Fierce Santa Ana Winds

‘Particularly Dangerous Situation’ Warning Issued As LA Braces For Fierce Santa Ana Winds

Entertainment

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To Jaipur

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone,

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox