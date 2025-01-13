Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Iraq’s Prime Minister Announces Plans To Sign Security Agreement With Britain

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced his intention to sign a bilateral security deal with the United Kingdom during his official visit to London.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Announces Plans To Sign Security Agreement With Britain

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced his intention to sign a bilateral security deal with the United Kingdom during his official visit to London. The agreement will aim to enhance military cooperation between the two nations and marks a key step in strengthening Iraq’s defense capabilities. This deal comes at a critical time as Iraq faces regional instability, with shifts in neighboring countries like Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza impacting the security landscape.

A New Era of Iraq-UK Relations

Sudani emphasized that this agreement signals the beginning of a new chapter in Iraq’s relations with the UK. The security pact is part of broader efforts to establish a strategic partnership between the two countries, moving beyond military cooperation to include economic and infrastructure development. Sudani described the visit as “not a protocol trip” but a serious effort to solidify Iraq’s international alliances and strengthen its position in the volatile Middle Eastern region.

Balancing Relations Amid Regional Instability

Iraq has played a delicate balancing role in the Middle East, maintaining ties with both Washington and Tehran. This balancing act has been tested by recent conflicts, including attacks on US forces by Iran-backed groups and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. With the looming end of the US-led coalition’s mission in Iraq by 2026, the country faces increasing pressure to secure its borders and stabilize its governance structures. Sudani has prioritized rebuilding Iraq’s war-torn infrastructure while managing relations with neighboring Iran, which continues to exert significant influence over Iraqi armed groups.

This visit to London is seen as Iraq’s attempt to diversify its partnerships and mitigate regional threats by strengthening ties with Western nations, particularly the UK, which has played a pivotal role in the fight against ISIS.

Read More : UK Declines To Label Sudan Crisis As Genocide, Defers To ICC

Filed under

Iraq Prime Minister

Advertisement

Also Read

Prepare For Sky Show: Rare Comet To Light Night Sky After 160,000 Years

Prepare For Sky Show: Rare Comet To Light Night Sky After 160,000 Years

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

Randeep Surjewala: Congress’ ‘One Person, One Post’ Rule Allows For Flexibility

Randeep Surjewala: Congress’ ‘One Person, One Post’ Rule Allows For Flexibility

Nagpur: 45-Years-Old Psychologist Arrested For Exploiting And Blackmailing 50 Students For Over 15 Years

Nagpur: 45-Years-Old Psychologist Arrested For Exploiting And Blackmailing 50 Students For Over 15 Years

Delhi Elections: EC Approves AAP Candidate Awadh Ojha’s Voter ID Transfer To Delhi, Confirms Kejriwal

Delhi Elections: EC Approves AAP Candidate Awadh Ojha’s Voter ID Transfer To Delhi, Confirms Kejriwal

Entertainment

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To Jaipur

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone,

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox