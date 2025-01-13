UK Declines To Label Sudan Crisis As Genocide, Defers To ICC

The UK Government has opted not to follow the United States in declaring that genocide is being committed in Sudan, emphasizing reliance on the International Criminal Court (ICC) for determination. Speaking in the Commons, Foreign Office minister Anneliese Dodds condemned the ongoing atrocities and stressed the importance of accountability for those responsible.

Sudan has been engulfed in violence since April 2023, stemming from escalating tensions between rival factions vying for control of the country. The conflict has led to widespread devastation, displacement, and allegations of human rights violations.

Earlier this month, the United States accused Sudan’s Rapid Support Force (RSF) and its proxies of committing genocide, imposing sanctions on its leaders. The UK, however, maintains its long-standing position that genocide determination should be made by judicial bodies.

Dodds reiterated the UK’s approach to genocide determination, emphasizing the need for “robustness” and “trust” in the process. She stated: “The long-standing position of successive British governments is that it is for courts to decide whether genocide has occurred.”

While condemning the violence, Dodds highlighted the UK’s commitment to working with international partners to uphold international law, protect civilians, and ensure accountability.

Calls for Action and International Pressure

Members of Parliament across party lines urged the UK Government to take stronger action:

(Shadow Foreign Secretary): Called for sanctions similar to those imposed by the US. Calum Miller (Liberal Democrat): Pressed for a deadline on the UK’s genocide determination.

(Liberal Democrat): Pressed for a deadline on the UK’s genocide determination. Chris Law (SNP): Criticized the reluctance to use the term “genocide.”

(SNP): Criticized the reluctance to use the term “genocide.” John Slinger (Labour): Stressed the need for increased international pressure to prevent war crimes and facilitate humanitarian aid.

Dodds responded by reaffirming the importance of impartial genocide determinations and reiterated the UK’s commitment to reviewing sanctions while avoiding speculation about future measures.

Dodds underscored the UK’s adherence to obligations under the Genocide Convention and the Rome Statute, emphasizing the role of expert lawyers at the ICC in making impartial genocide determinations. “It is critical that we have trust internationally in that system… to ensure a clear, impartial, and independent methodology for the determination of genocide,” she said.

Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan

Sudan’s humanitarian crisis continues to escalate, with millions displaced and limited access to aid. Dodds expressed support for external pressure to address war crimes and enhance humanitarian assistance.

The UK’s approach highlights the complexity of balancing diplomatic, legal, and humanitarian considerations in responding to atrocities while aligning with international legal frameworks.