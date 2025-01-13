Steve Jobs’ Fascination With Mahakumbh: A Desire Fulfilled 51 Years Later By His Wife

Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, has made headlines by attending the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, India, in 2025. This visit holds special significance, as it fulfills a long-standing wish expressed by Steve Jobs 51 years ago in 1974.

In 1974, a young Steve Jobs expressed his desire to visit the Kumbh Mela in a letter to his childhood friend Tim Brown. The Kumbh Mela, one of the largest Hindu pilgrimages held every 12 years, attracts millions of devotees from across the world.

“I wish to go to India for the Kumbh Mela, which starts in April. I will be leaving sometime in March, not really certain yet,” Jobs wrote in his letter, which was auctioned for $500,000 in 2021. Jobs signed off the letter with “Shanti,” a Sanskrit word meaning peace, showcasing his growing connection to Indian spirituality.

Although it remains unclear whether Steve Jobs attended the Kumbh Mela, he did make it to India in 1974. He planned to visit the ashram of Neem Karoli Baba, a renowned Hindu spiritual leader in Uttarakhand. However, upon arriving in Nainital, Jobs discovered that Neem Karoli Baba had passed away the previous year.

Despite this, Jobs spent significant time at the Kainchi Dham ashram, absorbing the teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. He immersed himself in Indian culture, staying for seven months. Jobs later described the transformative impact of this journey, saying, “My head had been shaved, I was wearing Indian cotton robes, and my skin had turned a deep, chocolate brown-red from the sun.”

India’s Influence on Jobs’ Vision for Apple

Steve Jobs credited his time in India as a pivotal period in shaping his vision for Apple, which he co-founded in 1976, two years after returning from India. The spiritual and cultural experiences he encountered influenced his minimalist design philosophy and his focus on creating products that resonate deeply with users.

Jobs also advised young entrepreneurs, including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, to visit Neem Karoli Baba’s ashram for inspiration.

Steve Jobs’ fascination with Indian spirituality endured throughout his life. At his funeral, guests were given copies of Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramhansa Yogananda, a book he deeply cherished. This gesture underscored the profound impact of Indian philosophy on his worldview.

Laurene Powell Jobs’ Pilgrimage to Kumbh Mela

In 2025, Laurene Powell Jobs attended the Kumbh Mela, fulfilling her late husband’s wish. Her pilgrimage serves as a poignant reminder of Jobs’ enduring connection to India and his admiration for its rich spiritual traditions.

While Steve Jobs may not have attended the Kumbh Mela himself, his wife’s visit 51 years later symbolizes the realization of his unfulfilled dream, bridging the gap between his aspirations and their legacy.

The story of Steve Jobs and his connection to India highlights how deeply cultural and spiritual journeys can shape a person’s life and vision, leaving a legacy that transcends time and geography.