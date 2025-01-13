Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
King Charles Saddened By Lack Of Relationship With Grandchildren Archie And Lilibet

Royal commentator Jennie Bond has revealed that King Charles is deeply saddened by his distant relationship with his US-based grandchildren, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond has revealed that King Charles is deeply saddened by his distant relationship with his US-based grandchildren, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. The strained ties are a result of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from royal duties in 2020 and move to California.

A Strained Bond Across Continents

According to Bond, King Charles “hardly knows” his grandchildren due to the geographical and personal distance between them. “It must remain a great sadness to the king to be so distant from his two US-based grandchildren,” Bond told the Mirror. She added that the early years of a child’s life are fleeting and irreplaceable, making the king’s detachment even more poignant.

Charles has only met Archie a few times and saw Lilibet briefly during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

Despite the distance, Bond expressed hope that Harry and Meghan might share updates with King Charles. “Maybe, behind the scenes, Harry and Meghan have sent pictures to the king,” she speculated. Charles has also seen Meghan only once since she stepped away from royal life.

Parallels with Thomas Markle Sr.

The situation mirrors the estrangement experienced by Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle Sr. He has yet to meet his grandchildren and has voiced his heartbreak over the lack of contact. In April 2023, Thomas made a public plea to Meghan, expressing his wish to reconnect with her and meet Archie and Lilibet.

Thomas lamented, “They have two grandpas who want to see them, one of whom is the King of England. I never in my 80 years thought I’d be in the same boat as the king.”

A Family Divided

The revelations shed light on the complexities of royal and familial relationships in the modern era. While King Charles reportedly hopes to build a stronger bond with his grandchildren, the strained ties underscore the lingering effects of Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal life.

As the family navigates these challenges, the hope for reconciliation remains, even if only through small gestures like sharing photos or updates about Archie and Lilibet’s lives.

