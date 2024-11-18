Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother, Anmol, Arrested In California: Report

Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been detained in the US. He is wanted in India for multiple high-profile crimes, including the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

Notorious fugitive and brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was behind several high-profile murders, was brought into custody on Monday in the United States, reports claimed. Bishnoi, facing multiple criminal charges in India, was apprehended in California.

Anmol Bishnoi was the public face of the criminal gang led by his brother Lawrence, who is at present behind bars in Gujarat. He has been linked to several high-profile crimes, including the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and an attempted shooting outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s residence. Anmol Bishnoi is also accused of masterminding the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in October 2023.

Following his brother’s arrest, he became one of India’s most-wanted criminals. But his escape from India last year made him perhaps even more notorious within the underworld. His charges include murder and extortion and organized crime, too.

Extradition Process Almost Certain To Involve Canada

Sources from the Mumbai Crime Branch have revealed that after his detention in California, US authorities will soon release Anmol to Canadian authorities for further action. It is reportedly related to an ongoing international probe into the murder case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. After handing over to Canada, Indian authorities have to seek an extradition of Anmol to be tried in India.

Anmol was arrested by the United States after being probed for a long time by Indian agencies. The Mumbai Crime Branch had initiated the extradition process after Anmol was arrested in Canada last year when he had escaped using a forged passport. He had a criminal record, which had invited a non-bailable warrant against him in India in July 2023.

Criminal Network And Ties To Major Attacks

During the attack at Salman Khan’s residence in April 2023, Anmol Bishnoi is said to have been connected with multiple crimes. According to the reports, Anmol was one among those who planned the attack and even motivated the assailants to “create history” by doing the act through speech. With the connection to the attack, along with his importance in the Bishnoi gang, this has raised serious concerns regarding him among the law enforcement agencies too.

Anmol Bishnoi is accused in cases investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and has registered two cases against him. The NIA had declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information that led to his arrest following his absconding.

