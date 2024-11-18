Has Bangladesh Shifted Closer To Pakistan Post Yunus Takeover?

Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, marked his administration's first 100 days with a national address, touching on issues ranging from economic revival to electoral reform. Notably, he revealed plans to seek the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and hinted at a shift in Bangladesh's foreign policy, including improving relations with Pakistan.

Bangladesh interim government chief advisor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday addressed the nation to mark the completion of his administration’s first 100 days.

Extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina?

his speech, the Nobel laureate touched on a range of important issues, including efforts to rejuvenate the nation’s economy, conduct elections, and provide justice for those affected by the protests in July and August.

In his address, Yunus pointed out the interim government’s plan to seek the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who had been forced to leave the country due to the protests. Yunus also responded to claims about attacks on Hindu minorities, labeling the reports as exaggerated propaganda, and attributed the “sporadic incidents” to political motives rather than religious or communal ones.

Bangladesh, Pakistan relations

Yunus, 84 also emphasized Bangladesh’s growing geopolitical influence. While he did not dwell on the issue, he noted that, during the first 100 days of his leadership, relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan had notably improved—marking a significant change from the historically strained ties under Hasina’s administration. Hasina’s government had prioritized seeking an official apology from Pakistan for the 1971 Liberation War atrocities, prosecuting collaborators, and banning the pro-Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islami party.

However, recent developments under the interim government suggest a reversal of some of Hasina’s policies. One key moment was the commemoration of the 76th death anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the National Press Club in Dhaka, which included Urdu poetry—a language that had been opposed by Bengalis during the pre-1971 resistance against Pakistan. At the event, some participants praised Jinnah as the father of the nation, and one speaker claimed that without Pakistan, Bangladesh would not have come into existence. Calls for stronger ties with both Pakistan and China were also made, a stark contrast to Hasina’s leadership, under which such expressions of admiration for Jinnah would have been unimaginable.

Bangladesh to resolve the “1971 issue” with Pakistan?

In a further indication of a potential shift in policy, Nahid Islam, a former student protest leader against Hasina, who now serves as an adviser to the interim government, expressed a desire to resolve the “1971 issue” with Pakistan in a meeting with Pakistan’s High Commissioner, Syed Ahmed Maroof. This remark, coming shortly after Hasina’s departure, fueled speculation that Bangladesh might reassess its position on the Liberation War. The interim government also made a controversial move by canceling eight national holidays dedicated to the country’s independence and to the legacy of Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh. This followed protests in which statues and memorabilia of Rahman were destroyed, and Nahid refused to recognize him as the nation’s father.

Direct maritime connectivity between two countries

In terms of bilateral relations, Bangladesh and Pakistan took a significant step by establishing direct maritime connectivity. For the first time since 1971, a Pakistani cargo ship arrived at Chattogram (formerly Chittagong) port. The two countries are also expected to hold a Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting to discuss increasing trade and defense cooperation, and they may finalize a bilateral investment treaty.

On the defense front, Bangladesh placed an order with Pakistan’s Ordnance Factories (POF) for large quantities of military supplies, including artillery and tank ammunition, explosives, and high-intensity projectiles. Meanwhile, a viral video showed Dr. Shahiduzzaman, an international relations professor at Dhaka University, calling for a nuclear treaty with Pakistan as a strategic countermeasure against India.

In another development, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Syed Ahmed Maroof, announced earlier this month that Bangladeshis would now be eligible for free visas under business and visit categories, and could obtain them directly at immigration desks upon submission of their applications.

