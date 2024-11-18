Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Has Bangladesh Shifted Closer To Pakistan Post Yunus Takeover?

Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, marked his administration's first 100 days with a national address, touching on issues ranging from economic revival to electoral reform. Notably, he revealed plans to seek the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and hinted at a shift in Bangladesh's foreign policy, including improving relations with Pakistan.

Has Bangladesh Shifted Closer To Pakistan Post Yunus Takeover?

Bangladesh interim government chief advisor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday addressed the nation to mark the completion of his administration’s first 100 days.

Extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina?

his speech, the Nobel laureate touched on a range of important issues, including efforts to rejuvenate the nation’s economy, conduct elections, and provide justice for those affected by the protests in July and August.

In his address, Yunus pointed out the interim government’s plan to seek the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who had been forced to leave the country due to the protests. Yunus also responded to claims about attacks on Hindu minorities, labeling the reports as exaggerated propaganda, and attributed the “sporadic incidents” to political motives rather than religious or communal ones.

Bangladesh, Pakistan relations

Yunus, 84 also emphasized Bangladesh’s growing geopolitical influence. While he did not dwell on the issue, he noted that, during the first 100 days of his leadership, relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan had notably improved—marking a significant change from the historically strained ties under Hasina’s administration. Hasina’s government had prioritized seeking an official apology from Pakistan for the 1971 Liberation War atrocities, prosecuting collaborators, and banning the pro-Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islami party.

However, recent developments under the interim government suggest a reversal of some of Hasina’s policies. One key moment was the commemoration of the 76th death anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the National Press Club in Dhaka, which included Urdu poetry—a language that had been opposed by Bengalis during the pre-1971 resistance against Pakistan. At the event, some participants praised Jinnah as the father of the nation, and one speaker claimed that without Pakistan, Bangladesh would not have come into existence. Calls for stronger ties with both Pakistan and China were also made, a stark contrast to Hasina’s leadership, under which such expressions of admiration for Jinnah would have been unimaginable.

Bangladesh to resolve the “1971 issue” with Pakistan?

In a further indication of a potential shift in policy, Nahid Islam, a former student protest leader against Hasina, who now serves as an adviser to the interim government, expressed a desire to resolve the “1971 issue” with Pakistan in a meeting with Pakistan’s High Commissioner, Syed Ahmed Maroof. This remark, coming shortly after Hasina’s departure, fueled speculation that Bangladesh might reassess its position on the Liberation War. The interim government also made a controversial move by canceling eight national holidays dedicated to the country’s independence and to the legacy of Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh. This followed protests in which statues and memorabilia of Rahman were destroyed, and Nahid refused to recognize him as the nation’s father.

Direct maritime connectivity between two countries

In terms of bilateral relations, Bangladesh and Pakistan took a significant step by establishing direct maritime connectivity. For the first time since 1971, a Pakistani cargo ship arrived at Chattogram (formerly Chittagong) port. The two countries are also expected to hold a Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting to discuss increasing trade and defense cooperation, and they may finalize a bilateral investment treaty.

On the defense front, Bangladesh placed an order with Pakistan’s Ordnance Factories (POF) for large quantities of military supplies, including artillery and tank ammunition, explosives, and high-intensity projectiles. Meanwhile, a viral video showed Dr. Shahiduzzaman, an international relations professor at Dhaka University, calling for a nuclear treaty with Pakistan as a strategic countermeasure against India.

In another development, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Syed Ahmed Maroof, announced earlier this month that Bangladeshis would now be eligible for free visas under business and visit categories, and could obtain them directly at immigration desks upon submission of their applications.

Read More: Swastika flags raised in Ohio; Governor Condemns Neo-Nazi March as Leaders Unite Against Hate

Filed under

Bangladesh Bangladesh-Pakistan relations Muhammad Yunus Pakistan Sheikh Hasina
Advertisement

Also Read

International Men’s Day 2024: Celebrating Positive Male Role Models & Mental Health Awarenes

International Men’s Day 2024: Celebrating Positive Male Role Models & Mental Health Awarenes

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Entertainment

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should ….’

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox