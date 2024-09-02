Gaza Begins Major Polio Vaccination Campaign Following First Case In 25 Years

On Sunday, Palestinian health authorities and United Nations agencies launched a significant polio vaccination effort in the Gaza Strip, aiming to prevent a widespread outbreak amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

On Sunday, Palestinian health authorities and United Nations agencies launched a significant polio vaccination effort in the Gaza Strip, aiming to prevent a widespread outbreak amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The initiative commenced with a limited number of vaccinations on Saturday, targeting approximately 640,000 children across the territory.

Vaccination Efforts and Challenges

The campaign is set to continue until Wednesday, starting in central Gaza and gradually moving to the more affected northern and southern regions. The Gaza Health Ministry reported that over 72,600 children were vaccinated on the first day.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has indicated that Israel agreed to brief pauses in the fighting to facilitate this critical campaign. Although initial reports suggested Israeli strikes in central Gaza on Sunday, the exact impact of these incidents is still unclear. The pause is scheduled to last until Sunday afternoon, as per Israel’s timeline.

Concerns and Ongoing Difficulties

The campaign comes in response to Gaza’s first reported polio case in 25 years—a 10-month-old boy now paralyzed in one leg. The WHO warns that this case suggests there could be hundreds of undetected infections.

Health officials face numerous obstacles, including ongoing conflict, damaged infrastructure, and severe shortages in medical resources. Around 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced, with many living in overcrowded conditions in makeshift camps. The dire situation has raised alarms about potential disease outbreaks due to uncollected garbage, polluted water, and widespread hunger.

Vaccination Distribution and Plans

The vaccination effort will be conducted at around 160 sites, including medical centers and schools. Children under 10 will receive two doses of the oral polio vaccine, with the second dose administered four weeks after the first. Israel has allowed the entry of 1.3 million doses into Gaza, with another 400,000 doses expected soon.

