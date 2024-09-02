Trump Claims He Had ‘Every Right’ To Interfere In 2020 Election

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing a series of legal battles related to his attempts to allegedly overturn the 2020 presidential election, has asserted that he was within his rights to challenge the results.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing a series of legal battles related to his attempts to allegedly overturn the 2020 presidential election, has asserted that he was within his rights to challenge the results. In an interview with Fox News that aired on Sunday, Trump questioned the legitimacy of his indictments.

“Whoever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election where you have every right to do it?” Trump remarked, reflecting his ongoing stance that his actions were justified.

Trump’s legal troubles include a federal indictment accusing him of defrauding the United States by obstructing Congress’s certification of Joe Biden’s victory and undermining voters’ rights to a fair election. The charges, which were revised last month, claim that Trump illegally sought to overturn the 2020 election results.

In addition, Trump faces charges in Fulton County, Georgia, where he is accused of racketeering—an offense typically associated with organized crime and carrying a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years. These charges are linked to a January 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to change the state’s outcome in his favor. Raffensperger did not comply with Trump’s request.

The Georgia case is currently on hold as a state appeals court reviews the role of the district attorney involved.

As the Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential election, Trump has not yet clarified whether he would accept the results of the November 5 election unconditionally if his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, were to win.

