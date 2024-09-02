Britain Halts Arms Exports To Israel: 30 Licenses Suspended

Britain has decided to suspend 30 out of its 350 arms export licenses to Israel due to concerns that some of this equipment might be used in ways that violate international humanitarian law, according to Foreign Minister David Lammy.

Britain has decided to suspend 30 out of its 350 arms export licenses to Israel due to concerns that some of this equipment might be used in ways that violate international humanitarian law, according to Foreign Minister David Lammy.

This suspension does not represent a complete arms embargo but targets specific equipment that could be used in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. British arms exports constitute less than 1% of Israel’s total arms supply.

READ MORE: Saudi And Panama Oil Tankers Struck In Red Sea: Latest Report

Lammy acknowledged Israel’s right to self-defense but expressed serious concern about the impact of its methods, particularly regarding civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

The suspension includes components for military aircraft such as fighter jets, helicopters, and drones, though parts for F-35 fighters are exempt from this suspension to avoid affecting the global F-35 program.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz criticized the decision, stating it sends a troubling message to Hamas and its supporters.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s party, despite a strong electoral win in July, faces pressure from some lawmakers to adopt a more critical stance on Israel due to the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, the United States recently approved a $20 billion arms deal with Israel.

ALSO READ: First Day Of School In Ukraine: Underground Classroom Amid Russian Strikes