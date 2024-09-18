Gaza Cease-Fire: Blinken Arrives In Cairo To Meet Top Egyptian Officials

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Cairo early Wednesday for discussions with senior Egyptian officials regarding efforts to achieve a potential cease-fire in Gaza. Blinken's visit is part of broader US initiatives aimed at increasing pressure for a cease-fire and a prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Cairo early Wednesday for discussions with senior Egyptian officials regarding efforts to achieve a potential cease-fire in Gaza. Blinken’s visit is part of broader US initiatives aimed at increasing pressure for a cease-fire and a prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas.

This trip marks Blinken’s tenth visit to the Middle East since the onset of the conflict in Gaza on October 7 of last year. A statement from the State Department indicated that during his visit from September 17 to 19, Blinken would co-chair the opening of the US-Egyptian Strategic Dialogue alongside Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

Blinken to engage with Egyptian officials

The statement outlined that Blinken would engage with Egyptian officials to discuss ongoing efforts to establish a cease-fire in Gaza, aimed at securing the release of hostages, easing the plight of the Palestinian population, and enhancing regional security. However, it did not specify whether Blinken would travel to other countries in the region.

For several months, the US, Qatar, and Egypt have been working towards an agreement between Israel and Hamas to facilitate a prisoner exchange and cease-fire, allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza. These mediation efforts have faced challenges, particularly due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to comply with Hamas’ conditions to end the conflict.

Netanyahu has maintained a stance on controlling the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, a position that has been strongly opposed by both Cairo and Hamas.

Read More: Nine Dead, Over 2,800 Injured In Synchronised Pager Explosions Targeting Hezbollah In Lebanon

Israel continues its aggressive military campaign in Gaza

Following a Hamas attack on October 7, Israel has continued its aggressive military campaign in Gaza, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

According to local health authorities, over 41,200 individuals, primarily women and children, have died, and more than 95,400 have been injured as a result of the violence.

The Israeli offensive has led to the displacement of nearly the entire population of Gaza amid a continuing blockade that has caused critical shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies.

Israel is facing allegations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.

Also Read: Who Is Larry Ellison? Oracle CEO Leaves Jeff Bezos Behind To Become World’s Second-Richest Man