Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Georgia Protests Erupt Against EU Membership Delay Amid Clashes with Police in Tbilisi

Thousands of protesters gathered outside Georgia's parliament in Tbilisi for the third consecutive night on Saturday, expressing anger over the government’s decision to delay talks on European Union membership.

Georgia Protests Erupt Against EU Membership Delay Amid Clashes with Police in Tbilisi

Thousands of protesters gathered outside Georgia’s parliament in Tbilisi for the third consecutive night on Saturday, expressing anger over the government’s decision to delay talks on European Union membership. The demonstrations, which have escalated into the largest since the 2020 parliamentary elections, saw violent clashes between protesters and security forces, with over 100 people arrested so far.

Protests Erupt in Georgia Over EU Bid Suspension

The protests erupted following the Georgian government’s announcement that discussions on the nation’s EU membership would be delayed, a decision that has frustrated many citizens of the pro-European nation. EU membership is a widely supported goal in Georgia, a former Soviet republic where EU flags are frequently seen in homes and public spaces.

Demonstrators accused the ruling Georgian Dream party, founded by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, of undermining Georgia’s European aspirations. Anger was palpable as protesters burned an effigy of Ivanishvili on the steps of parliament. “The people of Georgia are trying to protect their constitution, trying to protect their country and the state,” said Tina Kupreishvili, a protester outside parliament. “They are trying to tell our government that rule of law means everything.”

Violent Clashes with Security Forces

Security forces responded forcefully to the protests, using tear gas, rubber bullets, and water cannons to disperse the crowds. Protesters retaliated with fireworks, and flames were reportedly seen in one of the parliament building’s windows. Barricades were erected along Tbilisi’s main avenue, intensifying the standoff.

“I am afraid — I won’t hide it — that many people will get injured, but I am not afraid to stand here,” said 39-year-old Tamar Gelashvili, who spoke near the parliament building earlier in the day.

The Georgian Interior Ministry released a statement condemning the violence. “The actions of some individuals present at the protest became violent shortly after the demonstration began,” it said. “Police will respond appropriately and in accordance with the law to every violation.”

Georgia’s Government Accuses Opposition 

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused the pro-EU opposition of fomenting unrest, alleging that they were plotting a revolution. Meanwhile, the State Security Service echoed this claim, asserting that certain political factions were attempting to “overthrow the government by force.”

The accusations were dismissed by opposition leaders and protesters, who maintain that the demonstrations are a legitimate response to what they view as the government’s betrayal of Georgia’s European aspirations.

Nationwide Protests in Georgia Reflect Anger

While Tbilisi has been the epicenter of the unrest, protests have also spread to other cities across Georgia. The demonstrations highlight the deep frustration among citizens who feel that their government is steering the country away from its European path.

Georgia has long sought closer ties with the EU, with membership viewed as a step toward greater economic stability and democratic governance. However, critics of the ruling party argue that its actions have jeopardized this goal, fueling tensions between pro-European citizens and a government increasingly accused of leaning toward authoritarianism.

Read More : Trump’s Return: GOP Plans Aggressive Policy Agenda For First 100 Days

Filed under

EU Membership EU Membership Delay Georgia protests Tbilisi

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Struggles with ‘Very Poor’ AQI For 8th Consecutive Day; GRAP-IV Restrictions Continue

Delhi Struggles with ‘Very Poor’ AQI For 8th Consecutive Day; GRAP-IV Restrictions Continue

Cyclone Fengal To Weaken In 3 Hours As It Stays Stationary Near Puducherry: IMD

Cyclone Fengal To Weaken In 3 Hours As It Stays Stationary Near Puducherry: IMD

He’s Pushing X’s Agenda: Anthony Albanese On Musk’s Criticism Amid Under-16 Social Media Ban

He’s Pushing X’s Agenda: Anthony Albanese On Musk’s Criticism Amid Under-16 Social Media Ban

Joe Rogan Reveals Zelensky Tried To Come On His Podcast Amid Ukraine-Russia War

Joe Rogan Reveals Zelensky Tried To Come On His Podcast Amid Ukraine-Russia War

Trump Nominates Kash Patel As FBI Director; Draws Sharp Divide Among People

Trump Nominates Kash Patel As FBI Director; Draws Sharp Divide Among People

Entertainment

Pushpa 3 CONFIRMED! Allu Arjun Likely To Share Screen With Big Bollywood Star

Pushpa 3 CONFIRMED! Allu Arjun Likely To Share Screen With Big Bollywood Star

Krushna Abhishek And Govinda Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Krushna Abhishek And Govinda Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Ajith Kumar Launches His Own Racing Team: Thala Joins Motorsports With Porsche 992 GT3 Cup Car

Ajith Kumar Launches His Own Racing Team: Thala Joins Motorsports With Porsche 992 GT3 Cup

Why Did Sharad Kapoor Face Harassment Allegations? Key Details Revealed

Why Did Sharad Kapoor Face Harassment Allegations? Key Details Revealed

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox