Trump’s Return: GOP Plans Aggressive Policy Agenda For First 100 Days

Donald Trump’s first term was marked by a major tax overhaul, delivering significant benefits to high-income households. Now, with his return to the White House and a Republican majority in Congress, the GOP aims to renew $4 trillion in expiring tax cuts, a hallmark achievement from Trump’s earlier tenure. These include maintaining existing tax brackets, deductions for individuals, and rates for pass-through entities. Additionally, Trump plans to lower the corporate tax rate to 15% and eliminate taxes on tips and overtime pay.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise emphasized their readiness, saying, “What we’re focused on right now is being ready, Day 1.”

Debates on Economic Inequality and Deficits

Critics argue that the 2017 tax cuts exacerbated income inequality, with top earners receiving substantial benefits while lower-income households saw modest relief. Lindsay Owens of the Groundwork Collaborative noted, “The big economic story in the U.S. is soaring income inequality. And that is actually, interestingly, a tax story.”

However, Avik Roy, president of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, dismissed such claims, stating, “Blaming the tax cuts for the nation’s income inequality is just nonsense. Americans don’t care if Elon Musk is rich. What they care about is, what are you doing to make their lives better?”

Lawmakers face challenges in funding the tax cuts, as the Congressional Budget Office estimates their renewal would add $4 trillion to the deficit over the next decade. Some Republicans argue the cuts will spur economic growth, offsetting their cost, while others propose extending them without new offsets since they are part of existing federal policy.

The GOP’s agenda includes reducing spending on social safety nets, such as food stamps and health care programs. COVID-19-era subsidies for purchasing health insurance via the Affordable Care Act exchange are likely to end. Republicans also plan to roll back green energy tax breaks introduced under President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Challenges to a Mandate

Despite their majority, Republicans face criticism regarding their mandate to enact sweeping changes. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries argued, “This notion about some mandate to make massive, far-right extreme policy changes, it doesn’t exist.” The slim GOP majority in Congress could pose obstacles to achieving their ambitious goals.

To push their agenda forward, Republicans plan to use the reconciliation process, bypassing filibuster threats in the Senate. This strategy, previously utilized by Democrats for major legislation, may allow the GOP to advance their proposals along party lines.

House Speaker Mike Johnson emphasized the urgency of their plans, promising a rapid start to the administration. “We have a lot to fix,” he stated, underscoring the GOP’s determination to implement their vision within the first 100 days of Trump’s second term.

