Saturday, November 30, 2024
we-woman
Meghan Markle Set For A Bold 2025 Comeback With Netflix Show And Lifestyle Brand Launch

Meghan Markle is preparing to return to the public eye in early 2025 with a new Netflix show and her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Meghan Markle Set For A Bold 2025 Comeback With Netflix Show And Lifestyle Brand Launch

Meghan Markle is preparing to return to the public eye in early 2025 with a new Netflix show and her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. According to media sources, the show will focus on “cooking, gardening, and entertaining,” marking her re-entry into the spotlight.

Markle’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has been a subject of speculation. Reports suggest she has been sending homemade jam baskets to close friends as part of the promotion. However, there were criticisms about the lack of collaboration with local factories or producers.

A source clarified rumors regarding leadership, stating, “She’s been keeping her cards close to her chest. But I can tell you that she is the CEO of American Riviera Orchard, so all these rumors about her having a hard time finding a CEO are false.”

Markle has been working with individuals outside her foundation, with some staff involvement, to prepare for the simultaneous launch of both projects.

Inspirations and Comparisons

The Netflix show is said to mirror the style of lifestyle icons, focusing on “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.” Filming took place in California, including at the Montecito estate of philanthropists known for their local influence.

An industry insider advised Markle to study successful figures in the lifestyle space, stating, “What [others] have aced is understanding how to go viral and what platforms help them do that. TV is powerful, and the Netflix show will help her reach millions. But Meghan needs savvy strategies for social media.”

They added that Markle should consider more contemporary approaches, such as live streaming, which is “having a moment.”

The launch of American Riviera Orchard has faced legal obstacles, including trademark challenges. A luxury retailer raised concerns that the brand name is too similar to its existing line. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) also cited issues related to geographical names. Markle’s legal team has requested an extension to address these concerns.

Balancing Career and Family

Amid her entrepreneurial efforts, Markle is balancing her personal life with Prince Harry and their children. Recent speculation about their relationship dynamics was addressed by a source who explained, “They are going to be criticized no matter what. When they’re together, there’s headlines that Meghan is too controlling or trying to be the star of the show.”

The source continued, “The Duke and Duchess are a married couple and in a normal relationship, you don’t do every single thing together… They also have to raise a 5 and a 3-year-old, and somebody has to remain in California while the other person is out of state.”

Despite the speculation, the couple continues to collaborate on projects for their foundation, demonstrating unity in shared philanthropic efforts.

Filed under

Brand Launch Meghan Markle meghan markle netflix

