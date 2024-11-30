The high-stakes meeting between Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau comes after Trump's announcement earlier this week of proposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China over border security.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday at Mar-a-Lago to discuss trade and border security issues. The high-stakes meeting comes after Trump’s announcement earlier this week of proposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, citing concerns over border security, illegal migration, and the flow of illegal drugs.

Trudeau arrived in West Palm Beach Friday evening with senior Canadian officials, including his Chief of Staff, Katie Telford, and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc. The meeting marks the first face-to-face interaction between Trump and a G7 leader since his election earlier this month.

Tariff Threats Loom Over Canada

President-elect Trump said that he would impose a 25% tariff on everything from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10% tariff on imports coming in from China, insisting that was how to “stop the flood of drugs and illegal migrants.” He emphasized it yet again during his rambles over this last weekend on his social media forum, Truth Social: “We must protect our borders and bring jobs back to America.”.

The tariff threats have already concerned financial markets, with the Canadian dollar losing value in response. Economists say such levies could disrupt supply chains and hurt industries in both countries.

Trudeau has pushed back, pointing to the strong economic ties between the two nations, which conduct over $900 billion in bilateral trade annually.

Speaking to reporters earlier on Friday, Trudeau said, “These tariffs would not only harm Canadians but also raise costs for American consumers and businesses.”

The meeting also addressed concerns over border security and drug trafficking. Canadian officials highlighted their cooperation with U.S. authorities in combating the flow of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid driving a public health crisis in the U.S. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, seizures of fentanyl at the Mexican border far outnumber those at the Canadian border.

Trudeau has faced domestic pressure to address U.S. concerns, particularly from Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who urged the Prime Minister to strengthen border measures and defense spending.

Dinner Diplomacy

Trudeau and members of his Cabinet attended a dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Trump and his senior advisors, including national security adviser pick Rep. Mike Waltz and Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Trump’s pick for Interior Secretary, was also present.

Canadian officials described the discussions as productive but acknowledged the challenges ahead. “The stakes are enormously high,” said Fen Hampson, an international affairs expert at Carleton University. “Trudeau must demonstrate that Canada is willing to address U.S. concerns, or this meeting risks being perceived as a failed mission.”

The proposed tariffs have drawn widespread criticism, including from current U.S. President Joe Biden, who called them “counterproductive.” It remains unclear how Trump intends to implement the tariffs without violating the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which ensures duty-free trade across most sectors.

As the two leaders wrapped up their meeting, Trudeau expressed optimism. “I look forward to continuing this dialogue and working together to address our shared challenges,” he said.

Trump, known for his hardline stance on trade, has shown no signs of backing down, leaving Canada and other trading partners bracing for the economic fallout of his policies.

