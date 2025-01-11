Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Germany: AfD Launches Election Campaign Amid Protests Ahead Of Elections

The far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party has officially kicked off its campaign for Germany’s upcoming elections, holding a two-day convention in Riesa, a town in Saxony, one of the party’s key strongholds.

Germany: AfD Launches Election Campaign Amid Protests Ahead Of Elections

The far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party has officially kicked off its campaign for Germany’s upcoming elections, holding a two-day convention in Riesa, a town in Saxony, one of the party’s key strongholds.

The gathering was organized to finalize the party’s platform and formally nominate co-leader Alice Weidel as its candidate for chancellor.

Protests and Police Presence in Germany

The convention was met with significant public opposition. Thousands of demonstrators gathered near the event, prompting a heavy police presence to maintain order.

Reports from the German news agency dpa stated that officers partially dispersed a sit-in protest that blocked a major crossroads. Fireworks were thrown toward police at the sidelines of another demonstration.

The protests reflected the deep division in Germany over the far-right party’s rise and its controversial platform.

AfD’s Current Standing in Germany Polls

Recent polls show the AfD gaining traction, currently standing in second place with around 20% of voter support. This marks a significant increase in popularity for the party, particularly in eastern Germany.

Despite this, Alice Weidel, who recently engaged in a live chat with tech billionaire Elon Musk on X, has little chance of becoming Germany’s chancellor. The AfD remains isolated as all other major parties have firmly refused to collaborate with it.

Germany Election: Union Bloc Leads the Race

The conservative Union bloc, led by Friedrich Merz, is currently ahead in the polls with about 30% support. Merz is widely considered the frontrunner to become Germany’s next chancellor.

Meanwhile, the Social Democrats, led by current Chancellor Olaf Scholz, are polling between 14% and 17%. Scholz hopes to secure re-election but faces an uphill battle.

The upcoming election, set for February 23, has been moved forward by seven months following political turmoil. Scholz’s three-party coalition government collapsed in November after he fired his finance minister in a dispute over economic revitalization strategies.

The coalition’s failure and the subsequent minority government have left Germany in a politically precarious position, with concerns over the stagnant economy dominating the election agenda.

AfD’s Position in Germany’s Political Landscape

The AfD’s rise in popularity continues to draw attention, particularly in eastern states like Saxony, where the party has a strong voter base. However, its hardline positions and controversial rhetoric have made it a polarizing force in German politics.

As protests against the AfD’s convention in Riesa demonstrate, the party’s growing influence is met with fierce resistance from many Germans. While the AfD may not be a realistic contender for the chancellorship, its presence is shaping the political conversation ahead of the February election.

ALSO READ | LA Wildfires Poised to Become Costliest Disaster in US History, Here Is The Estimated Loss

Filed under

Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) germany

Advertisement

Also Read

Imran Khan Approaches Lahore HC For Bail In May 9 Cases

Imran Khan Approaches Lahore HC For Bail In May 9 Cases

Hyderabad Court Relaxes Allu Arjun’s Bail Conditions, Grants Permission To Travel Abroad

Hyderabad Court Relaxes Allu Arjun’s Bail Conditions, Grants Permission To Travel Abroad

Honda Elevate Black Edition Arrives In India: Price, Features, And More

Honda Elevate Black Edition Arrives In India: Price, Features, And More

10th Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival Launches With Colorful Hot Air Balloon Displays At ECR

10th Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival Launches With Colorful Hot Air Balloon Displays At ECR

‘He Should Die In Jail:’ Daughter Stands Against Dominique Pelicot In Gisele Pelicot Case

‘He Should Die In Jail:’ Daughter Stands Against Dominique Pelicot In Gisele Pelicot Case

Entertainment

Sam Moore, Iconic Soul Legend Of Sam & Dave Duo, Passes Away At 89

Sam Moore, Iconic Soul Legend Of Sam & Dave Duo, Passes Away At 89

Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Director A Happy 55th Birthday as ‘Pushpa 2’ Continues to Break Records

Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Director A Happy 55th Birthday as ‘Pushpa 2’ Continues to Break Records

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox