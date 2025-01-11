The far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party has officially kicked off its campaign for Germany’s upcoming elections, holding a two-day convention in Riesa, a town in Saxony, one of the party’s key strongholds.

The gathering was organized to finalize the party’s platform and formally nominate co-leader Alice Weidel as its candidate for chancellor.

Protests and Police Presence in Germany

The convention was met with significant public opposition. Thousands of demonstrators gathered near the event, prompting a heavy police presence to maintain order.

Reports from the German news agency dpa stated that officers partially dispersed a sit-in protest that blocked a major crossroads. Fireworks were thrown toward police at the sidelines of another demonstration.

The protests reflected the deep division in Germany over the far-right party’s rise and its controversial platform.

AfD’s Current Standing in Germany Polls

Recent polls show the AfD gaining traction, currently standing in second place with around 20% of voter support. This marks a significant increase in popularity for the party, particularly in eastern Germany.

Despite this, Alice Weidel, who recently engaged in a live chat with tech billionaire Elon Musk on X, has little chance of becoming Germany’s chancellor. The AfD remains isolated as all other major parties have firmly refused to collaborate with it.

Germany Election: Union Bloc Leads the Race

The conservative Union bloc, led by Friedrich Merz, is currently ahead in the polls with about 30% support. Merz is widely considered the frontrunner to become Germany’s next chancellor.

Meanwhile, the Social Democrats, led by current Chancellor Olaf Scholz, are polling between 14% and 17%. Scholz hopes to secure re-election but faces an uphill battle.

The upcoming election, set for February 23, has been moved forward by seven months following political turmoil. Scholz’s three-party coalition government collapsed in November after he fired his finance minister in a dispute over economic revitalization strategies.

The coalition’s failure and the subsequent minority government have left Germany in a politically precarious position, with concerns over the stagnant economy dominating the election agenda.

AfD’s Position in Germany’s Political Landscape

The AfD’s rise in popularity continues to draw attention, particularly in eastern states like Saxony, where the party has a strong voter base. However, its hardline positions and controversial rhetoric have made it a polarizing force in German politics.

As protests against the AfD’s convention in Riesa demonstrate, the party’s growing influence is met with fierce resistance from many Germans. While the AfD may not be a realistic contender for the chancellorship, its presence is shaping the political conversation ahead of the February election.