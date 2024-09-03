Global Airlines Suspend Middle East Flights Amid Rising Tensions

Concerns over a potential escalation of conflict in the Middle East have led numerous international airlines to alter their services to and from the region. Here’s an overview of how various carriers have adjusted their schedules:

Air Algerie has suspended flights to and from Lebanon indefinitely, responding to the current situation.

AirBaltic, based in Latvia, has canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv until September 15, according to available flight information on its website.

Air France-KLM has taken significant steps: KLM has suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 26. Air France resumed flights on August 27, but Transavia, the low-cost unit of the Franco-Dutch group, has canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025, and flights to Amman and Beirut until November 3.

Air India has halted scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

Cathay Pacific, based in Hong Kong, has canceled all flights to Tel Aviv until March 27, 2025.

Delta Air Lines has paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through October 31.

EasyJet stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April, with plans to resume on March 30, 2025.

IAG, the parent company of Vueling, has canceled all flights to Tel Aviv and Amman until October 26.

ITA Airways extended its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv through September 4.

LOT, the Polish flag carrier, has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until September 4 and to Beirut until September 2.

Lufthansa Group, which includes carriers such as Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, has extended its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran until September 4, and flights to Beirut until September 30. Lufthansa will resume flights to Tel Aviv from September 5, while flights to Beirut will remain suspended until September 30. Swiss International Air Lines, part of the Lufthansa Group, has also suspended flights to Beirut until the end of October.

Ryanair, Europe’s largest budget airline, has canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv until September 30 due to “operational restrictions.”

SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, has suspended flights to Beirut through December 17.

United Airlines has suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future due to security concerns.

Additionally, the British government has advised UK airlines against entering Lebanese airspace from August 8 until November 4, citing “potential risk to aviation from military activity.”

The widespread adjustments reflect the heightened security concerns and the ongoing impact of the regional instability on international air travel.

