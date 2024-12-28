Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Greg Gumbel Dies Of Cancer: Awards, Education And All About The Illustrious Career Of Sports Broadcasting Legend

Greg Gumbel, a trailblazing sportscaster known for his iconic voice and decades of excellence with CBS, has passed away at 78. His family described his battle with cancer as one marked by grace, stoicism, and positivity.

Greg Gumbel Dies Of Cancer: Awards, Education And All About The Illustrious Career Of Sports Broadcasting Legend

Greg Gumbel, the renowned sportscaster who spent decades calling NFL games and hosting March Madness coverage on CBS, has passed away at the age of 78. His family announced the news on Friday, describing his battle with cancer as “courageous.”

A Legacy of Dedication and Grace

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel,” his wife Marcy and daughter Michelle said in a statement released through CBS. “He passed away peacefully, surrounded by much love, after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity.”

The statement highlighted Gumbel’s extraordinary career in sports broadcasting, spanning over 50 years, and his enduring influence on the industry. “He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration, and dedication. His iconic voice will never be forgotten. Greg’s memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues, and all who loved him.”

Greg Gumbel: Decades of Excellence in Broadcasting

Gumbel enjoyed a prolific career with CBS, serving two stints at the network from 1988 to 1993 and from 1998 to 2024. After a brief tenure with NBC, he returned to CBS, partnering with Phil Simms to form the network’s top NFL broadcast team until 2003.

His contributions included calling Super Bowl XXXV in January 2001 and Super Bowl XXXVIII in February 2004. Gumbel later hosted “The NFL Today” for two seasons before resuming NFL play-by-play duties in 2006, a role he held until the conclusion of the 2022 season.

In 2023, Gumbel signed a new contract with CBS to continue his work on college basketball coverage, though he stepped away from NFL duties.

Greg Gumbel Death: Tributes from CBS Sports

David Berson, president and CEO of CBS Sports, expressed profound sorrow at Gumbel’s passing. “The CBS Sports family is devastated by the passing of Greg Gumbel,” Berson said in a statement. “There has never been a finer gentleman in all of television. He was beloved and respected by those of us who had the honor to call him a friend and colleague.”

Berson also recognized Gumbel’s groundbreaking contributions to the industry. “Greg orchestrated a sports broadcasting career that broke barriers and set the standard for others to follow. He became synonymous with Selection Sunday and was the face of CBS’s NCAA Tournament coverage since returning to the network in 1998.”

Gumbel’s absence during the 2024 NCAA Tournament was keenly felt. Adam Zucker, who stepped in as host, opened the selection show with remarks honoring Gumbel. Analyst Clark Kellogg added, “It’s somewhat surreal that he’s not to my right.”

This marked the first March Madness Gumbel had missed since 1997, a testament to his enduring presence in sports broadcasting.

A Storied Career

Gumbel’s career began after graduating from Loras College in Iowa in 1967. Over the years, he worked with outlets such as ESPN, MSG Network, and CBS. Early in his career, he anchored “SportsCenter,” served as a backup Knicks announcer for MSG, and hosted studio coverage of Yankees games.

Reflecting on Gumbel’s achievements, Berson noted, “A tremendous broadcaster and gifted storyteller, Greg led one of the most remarkable and groundbreaking sports broadcasting careers of all time.”

