Harris Campaign Amasses $1 Billion Fundraising Milestone Since Nomination, Sources Reveal

Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign and associated political committees have achieved a remarkable milestone, raising $1 billion since she became the Democratic candidate in July. A source familiar with the situation revealed that the fundraising has accelerated significantly since Harris took over the campaign on July 21.

Unprecedented Fundraising Momentum

Harris experienced an explosive influx of donations, starting with $25 million raised on the very day she was announced as the candidate. Within approximately a month, her campaign and affiliated political action committees had amassed an impressive $500 million.

Competitive Landscape Against Trump

In contrast, former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party raised $130 million in August, concluding that month with $295 million in cash reserves. By comparison, Harris and the Democrats held $404 million at the end of August, showcasing a competitive financial edge.

A Tight Race Ahead

As the election on November 5 approaches, polling indicates that the race between Harris and Trump remains tightly contested. Recent surveys show that Harris’ lead is narrowing nationally, with key battleground states categorized as toss-ups.

Strategic Use of Funds

The substantial fundraising haul reflects a strong enthusiasm among donors as the election date nears. These funds will be allocated toward advertising campaigns, operational efforts in critical battleground states, and staffing enhancements to bolster Harris’ campaign strategy.

