Harris Questions Whether Trump Is ‘Exhausted’, Former President Fires Back

Donald Trump's energy levels became a focal point on Friday as the Republican presidential nominee and Democrat Kamala Harris made their final pushes in battleground Michigan with the election approaching.

Kamala Harris criticized Trump, describing him as “unfit,” “unstable,” and a “threat to democracy” before an afternoon rally. She also referenced a report suggesting that Trump was showing signs of fatigue, which seemed to provoke a reaction from her opponent.

Is Trump capable of handling the presidency?

Harris questioned whether Trump was capable of handling the presidency if he was already tired on the campaign trail, emphasizing that being president is one of the toughest jobs in the world. Harris, who had been campaigning non-stop since Monday, used this opportunity to cast doubt on Trump’s health in the final days of the election.

At 78 years old, Trump would be the oldest individual to assume the presidency if elected, yet he has not followed the tradition of releasing his medical records, leaving questions about his health unanswered.

Trump responds to Harris?

Later in the day, Trump responded to Harris’s remarks, dismissing her as ineffective. He pointed out that while she was hardly attending events, he was maintaining a relentless schedule. Trump detailed his busy day, which included appearances on “Fox & Friends,” two other interviews, and a series of phone calls. He boasted about his endurance, saying he had gone 48 days without a break and expressed that he felt energized rather than fatigued.

These comments arose amid concerns over Trump skipping some interviews with mainstream outlets, including “60 Minutes” and CNBC, though he continues to frequently appear on conservative media platforms. On Friday, he participated in an extended interview on “Fox & Friends,” followed by appearances on “The Dan Bongino Show” podcast and an interview for “Six Feet Under” with wrestler Mark Calaway, known as The Undertaker. Trump also attended meetings with Fox News and the New York Post before heading to Michigan for multiple campaign stops.

Harris campaign continues to raise concerns

Despite Trump’s defense of his energy levels, leading Democrats, including Harris campaign adviser David Plouffe, continued to raise concerns. Plouffe noted on CNN that the presidency is the hardest job in the world and expressed doubts about Trump’s fitness if he is struggling with exhaustion during the campaign.

