Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Harris Questions Whether Trump Is ‘Exhausted’, Former President Fires Back

Donald Trump's energy levels became a focal point on Friday as the Republican presidential nominee and Democrat Kamala Harris made their final pushes in battleground Michigan with the election approaching.

Harris Questions Whether Trump Is ‘Exhausted’, Former President Fires Back

Donald Trump’s energy levels became a focal point on Friday as the Republican presidential nominee and Democrat Kamala Harris made their final pushes in battleground Michigan with the election approaching.

Kamala Harris criticized Trump, describing him as “unfit,” “unstable,” and a “threat to democracy” before an afternoon rally. She also referenced a report suggesting that Trump was showing signs of fatigue, which seemed to provoke a reaction from her opponent.

Is Trump capable of handling the presidency?

Harris questioned whether Trump was capable of handling the presidency if he was already tired on the campaign trail, emphasizing that being president is one of the toughest jobs in the world. Harris, who had been campaigning non-stop since Monday, used this opportunity to cast doubt on Trump’s health in the final days of the election.

At 78 years old, Trump would be the oldest individual to assume the presidency if elected, yet he has not followed the tradition of releasing his medical records, leaving questions about his health unanswered.

Trump responds to Harris?

Later in the day, Trump responded to Harris’s remarks, dismissing her as ineffective. He pointed out that while she was hardly attending events, he was maintaining a relentless schedule. Trump detailed his busy day, which included appearances on “Fox & Friends,” two other interviews, and a series of phone calls. He boasted about his endurance, saying he had gone 48 days without a break and expressed that he felt energized rather than fatigued.

These comments arose amid concerns over Trump skipping some interviews with mainstream outlets, including “60 Minutes” and CNBC, though he continues to frequently appear on conservative media platforms. On Friday, he participated in an extended interview on “Fox & Friends,” followed by appearances on “The Dan Bongino Show” podcast and an interview for “Six Feet Under” with wrestler Mark Calaway, known as The Undertaker. Trump also attended meetings with Fox News and the New York Post before heading to Michigan for multiple campaign stops.

Harris campaign continues to raise concerns

Despite Trump’s defense of his energy levels, leading Democrats, including Harris campaign adviser David Plouffe, continued to raise concerns. Plouffe noted on CNN that the presidency is the hardest job in the world and expressed doubts about Trump’s fitness if he is struggling with exhaustion during the campaign.

Read More: Trump Speaks Out On Killing Of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

Filed under

Donald Trump health Harris Trump US Elections
Advertisement

Also Read

Oakland Hills Fire: Over 80 Firefighters Responding To 5-Alarm Brush Fire

Oakland Hills Fire: Over 80 Firefighters Responding To 5-Alarm Brush Fire

Did Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour Concert?

Did Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour Concert?

Oakland Hills Fire: Fast-Moving Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations

Oakland Hills Fire: Fast-Moving Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations

Trump Speaks Out On Killing Of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

Trump Speaks Out On Killing Of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

What The Newly Released Trump Court Documents Reveal

What The Newly Released Trump Court Documents Reveal

Entertainment

Did Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour Concert?

Did Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour Concert?

Why Has Father Of Liam Payne Arrived In Argentina After Singer’s Death?

Why Has Father Of Liam Payne Arrived In Argentina After Singer’s Death?

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘ Me So F–ked Up’

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘

Has TikToker Life And Scars Died?

Has TikToker Life And Scars Died?

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox