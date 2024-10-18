Trump Speaks Out On Killing Of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

Home
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Former President Donald Trump stated on Friday that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar would likely make resolving the war in Gaza “easier,” aligning his stance with that of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. This marked Trump’s first public comment on the situation.

“He was not a good person,” Trump

Trump’s remark came in response to an inquiry about whether Sinwar’s death would facilitate peace. He expressed his belief that it would, saying it would simplify the peace process, though he declined to elaborate further when asked.

He also added that his reaction to Sinwar’s death was that “he was not a good person,” and noted that such outcomes are inevitable in certain situations.

Sinwar, widely regarded as the architect behind the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel—which resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people and the taking of approximately 250 hostages—was killed by Israeli forces in southern Gaza on Wednesday, according to Israeli authorities, though confirmation of his death only came on Thursday.

Trump, Biden and Harris on same page

Over 42,000 people have died in Gaza as Israel continues its military operations in response to the attacks, based on reports from local health officials.

Trump’s comments largely reflect the views expressed by Biden and Harris. Harris had remarked that justice was served with Sinwar’s death, stating that the U.S., Israel, and the world are in a better position because of it.

She also suggested that this moment offers an opportunity to bring an end to the conflict in Gaza, while ensuring Israel’s security, the release of hostages, and the cessation of suffering for the Palestinian people.

Pursue a peaceful future for Gaza: Biden

Biden echoed similar sentiments on Friday during his trip to Germany, saying Sinwar had blood on his hands from Americans, Israelis, Palestinians, and others. Biden noted that after Sinwar’s death, he urged Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to use this as a chance to pursue a peaceful future for Gaza without Hamas.

Read More: Who is Mohammad Sinwar? Yahya Sinwar’s Brother Likely ToBecome Next Hamas Leader?

gaza Hamas Trump Yahya Sinwar Yahya Sinwar death
