Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Has Taliban Now Stopped Women To Hear Other Women While Praying? Here’s What New Report Says

This ruling follows a law enacted in August, mandating women cover their entire bodies, including their faces, in public. According to a midwife in Herat, Taliban officials have instructed female healthcare workers not to speak at checkpoints or discuss medical issues with male relatives, effectively silencing them at work.

Has Taliban Now Stopped Women To Hear Other Women While Praying? Here’s What New Report Says

In Afghanistan, the Taliban recently issued a new directive restricting women’s voices even further, banning them from reciting the Quran aloud when other women are present.

This mandate, declared by Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, the Taliban’s minister for the propagation of virtue and prevention of vice, was reported by Amu TV, a US-based Afghan news channel.

Has Taliban Now Stopped Women To Hear Other Women While Praying?

Hanafi emphasized that since women are already barred from performing the Takbir or the Azan, they should also refrain from singing or any form of music. He explained, “If an adult female prays, her voice should not be loud enough for another female to hear. So, singing is certainly out of the question.”

The Taliban minister stated that a woman’s voice is regarded as “awrah,” a term denoting that which should remain concealed, meaning it should not be heard in public, even among other women.

Rights activists and experts worry that this directive could extend beyond prayer, further reducing women’s social interactions, limiting even private conversations.

This ruling follows a law enacted in August, mandating women cover their entire bodies, including their faces, in public. According to a midwife in Herat, Taliban officials have instructed female healthcare workers not to speak at checkpoints or discuss medical issues with male relatives, effectively silencing them at work.

Social media reaction has been swift and critical. Journalist Lina Rozbih expressed outrage, saying, “After silencing women in public, the Taliban’s ministry has restricted women from speaking to one another. I am appalled by this inhumane treatment. The world must intervene for Afghanistan’s voiceless women.”

Former Afghan diplomat Nazifa Haqpal criticized the rule as “beyond misogyny,” pointing out the excessive control it seeks to impose. Activist Zubaida Akbar demanded accountability, calling it an act of “gender apartheid” and noting that Hanafi, who authored a lengthy book of similar decrees, is the face behind these oppressive policies.

ALSO READ: Why Terrorists Attack Polio Workers In Pakistan? Western Scheme To Sterilize

Filed under

International News Taliban Trending news World news
Advertisement

Also Read

If Elected, Trump Will Let Anti-Vax RFK Jr. ‘Go Wild’ With Health Policies

If Elected, Trump Will Let Anti-Vax RFK Jr. ‘Go Wild’ With Health Policies

Will Trump Accept 2024 US Election Results If He Loses? Here Is What Polls Reveal

Will Trump Accept 2024 US Election Results If He Loses? Here Is What Polls Reveal

ED Charges AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Alleged Delhi Waqf Board Scam

ED Charges AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Alleged Delhi Waqf Board Scam

Race For White House Heats Up: Find Out Where Trum And Harris Stand In Michigan

Race For White House Heats Up: Find Out Where Trum And Harris Stand In Michigan

Trump Heads To Pennsylvania While Harris Set To Appeal Voters In Washington

Trump Heads To Pennsylvania While Harris Set To Appeal Voters In Washington

Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr Is Unhappy Over AI Usage And Deepfakes In Hollywood

Robert Downey Jr Is Unhappy Over AI Usage And Deepfakes In Hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight, Fans Say, ‘Glad It Was Heath Ledger’

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight,

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt UGLY

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox