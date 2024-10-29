Why Terrorists Attack Polio Workers In Pakistan? Western Scheme To Sterilize….

Pakistani authorities have reported that militants targeted a health center involved in a polio vaccination campaign in the country’s northwest, resulting in a confrontation that left a police officer dead.

According to local police, the attack occurred Tuesday morning as health workers gathered at the site and no polio workers were harmed. This incident coincided with Pakistan’s launch of a nationwide drive to vaccinate 45 million children following a rise in polio cases.

Fight against polio in Pakistan

The fight against polio in Pakistan is closely tied to the ongoing violence against health workers, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where polio teams have been frequent targets of militant attacks. These groups have spread rumors that the campaign is part of a Western agenda to sterilize Muslim children. These false beliefs, which have persisted for over a decade, contribute to public distrust and increase the risks for health workers.

Despite continuous efforts, Pakistan remains one of only two countries where polio remains endemic, alongside Afghanistan. The year 2024 has seen new cases of wild poliovirus (WPV1) in Pakistan, with the detection of the virus in Islamabad for the first time in 16 years, underscoring the persistence of the disease in areas long thought polio-free.

Conspiracy theories against polio vaccination

One key factor hindering eradication efforts is the low vaccination rate in regions like North Waziristan, a former Taliban base. Here and in Balochistan, polio has resurged, exacerbated by direct violence against health workers and widespread misinformation. Many residents in these areas, influenced by extremist narratives, avoid vaccinations due to fear of retribution or baseless conspiracy theories.

Compounding these challenges are gaps in the public health system. The National Emergency Operations Centre and other officials have been striving to expand outreach, with a significant campaign in September 2024 targeting 33 million children across 115 districts. However, environmental samples continue to show poliovirus presence, revealing gaps in coverage and highlighting the need for improved strategies.

A fake vaccination drive by CIA

A critical setback in Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts traces back to 2011, when a fake vaccination drive conducted by the CIA during its search for Osama bin Laden ignited conspiracy theories. Many people began to believe that polio vaccines were part of Western intelligence operations. Militant groups still exploit these fears, presenting vaccination campaigns as foreign schemes, with community members sometimes pressured into avoiding vaccines or even forging records to escape both militant threats and government restrictions. This has severely impacted eradication efforts, particularly in conservative regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Local leadership and cultural awareness play essential roles in advancing vaccination initiatives. While international organizations contribute funding and expertise, the program’s foreign-led approach has often fueled suspicion.

Surge in incidents of violence against polio workers

The issue of violence against healthcare workers in Pakistan extends beyond polio initiatives. The Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) reported that incidents of violence or obstruction against healthcare staff more than doubled from 2021 to 2022. Such violence not only endangers lives but also disrupts critical health services. In 2022, eight security personnel assigned to protect healthcare workers were killed, while 15 were injured, creating a culture of fear among health workers.

Polio workers often refuse to work in high-risk areas without security, yet attacks still occur. This has severely affected vaccination efforts, with some campaigns suspended in response to safety concerns, leaving children vulnerable to preventable diseases.

