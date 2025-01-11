‘He Should Die In Jail:’ Daughter Stands Against Dominique Pelicot In Gisele Pelicot Case

The daughter of Dominique Pelicot, the Frenchman convicted of drugging his ex-wife, Gisele Pelicot, so dozens of strangers could rape her, has spoken publicly for the first time since his sentencing.

Pelicot, 72, was sentenced to 20 years in prison last month after a trial that horrified France. Darian’s interview, part of the BBC documentary “Pelicot Trial: The Daughter’s Story,” is set to air on Monday. In it, she describes her father as “a dangerous man” and recounts the deep betrayal and trauma he caused.

Dominique Pelicot Guilty of Drugging And Raping Wife

Pelicot was found guilty of drugging and raping his ex-wife, Gisèle Pelicot, over the course of more than a decade. He also orchestrated the assaults by soliciting dozens of other men to rape her. The trial, which took place in Avignon, included some 50 co-defendants who were given sentences ranging from three to 15 years.

Gisele Pelicot courageously waived her right to a closed trial, earning widespread admiration for her bravery.

Pelicot’s Daughter’s Harrowing Testimony

Darian told the BBC, “There’s no way you can wake up one morning and say, ‘Okay, I’m gonna drug my wife.’ So I think there are two Dominiques co-existing in him. He decided to choose the dark side.”

She emphasized that her father acted with full awareness of his actions, adding, “I don’t know if he is a monster, but he perfectly knew what he did. He’s not sick. He did everything consciously.”

Personal Victimization and Betrayal By Pelicot

Adding to the horror, Darian believes she was also drugged and raped by her father. During the trial, photographs of her unconscious and naked body were found among the meticulous records Pelicot kept of his crimes.

Although Pelicot denied abusing his daughter, Darian remains convinced. “He’s always lying,” she said. “I know that he drugged me, probably for sexual abuse, but I don’t have any evidence.”

Darian revealed that she now views her father as nothing more than a stranger. “I look straight to the criminal, to the sexual criminal he is,” she declared.

Darian’s interview coincides with the release of a French television documentary she narrates, focusing on the use of drugs to facilitate rape and sexual abuse. The 90-minute film, set to air on France 2 on January 21, will include testimony from six other victims who were raped after being unknowingly drugged.