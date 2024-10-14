Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Health Canada Alerts On Fisher-Price Infant Swings Due To Suffocation Risk

Health Canada has issued a crucial product hazard alert regarding the recall of Fisher-Price infant swings, highlighting serious safety concerns linked to a potential suffocation risk.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Health Canada Alerts On Fisher-Price Infant Swings Due To Suffocation Risk

Health Canada has issued a crucial product hazard alert regarding the recall of Fisher-Price infant swings, highlighting serious safety concerns linked to a potential suffocation risk. This alert follows the tragic reports of five infant deaths associated with the use of these swings for sleep, as detailed by Health Canada, reported by The Epoch Times.

The recall, announced on October 10, involves a dozen models of the Fisher-Price Snuga Swing. The affected models include:

  • My Little Snugabunny™ Swing (CCF38)
  • My Little Snugabear Cradle ‘n Swing (CHM56)
  • My Little Snugabear Ballerina Cradle ‘n Swing (CHM69)
  • Moonlight Meadow Swing (CHM78)
  • Sweet Snugapuppy™ Swing (DRG43)
  • Fawn Meadows Deluxe Swing (GNG38)
  • Peek-a-boo Fox Swing (GNG40)
  • Dots & Spots Puppy Swing (GVF83)
  • My Little Snugabunny Cradle ‘n Swing (V0099)
  • My Little Sweetie™ Deluxe Cradle ‘n Swing (W9510)
  • My Little SnugaMonkey™ Cradle ‘n Swing (X7051)
  • My Little Snugapuppy™ Cradle ‘n Swing (X7345)

In its recall summary, Health Canada strongly advised that “the swing should never be used for sleep and bedding materials should never be added to it.” The agency explained that adding bedding could increase the risk of suffocation due to the headrest and body support insert on the seat pad. The five fatalities reported involved infants aged 1 to 3 months, occurring between 2012 and 2022, primarily when the swings were used for sleep without proper restraints or added bedding materials.

Fisher-Price emphasized in a statement that the safety of children using their products remains their top priority, which is why the voluntary recall was initiated.

Consumers are urged to stop using the swings immediately and to remove any headrests and body support inserts. Those affected should contact Mattel, Fisher-Price’s parent company, for a partial refund, as directed by Health Canada.

This recall is not isolated; similar alerts have been issued in the United States and Mexico. An estimated 2.1 million swings were sold in the United States, 99,000 in Canada, and 500 in Mexico, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, it is illegal to resell or redistribute recalled products.

In recent months, Health Canada has recalled other infant products due to health risks. For instance, in December, a recall was issued for Enfamil’s “Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic” baby formula over concerns of contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria that can lead to severe infections and neurological damage, according to The Epoch Times.

This Fisher-Price swing recall serves as a vital reminder for parents and caregivers to prioritize product safety and remain vigilant about the risks associated with infant products. For ongoing updates, consumers are encouraged to stay informed through reliable sources and health authorities.

ALSO READ: World Bank Report Reveals Debt Crisis Among 26 Poorest Countries

Filed under

Canada Fisher-Price Health Canada Infant Swings
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Chennai Prepares For Heavy Rains: Velachery Flyover Turns Into Car Parking Area

Chennai Prepares For Heavy Rains: Velachery Flyover Turns Into Car Parking Area

“Begging for Help”: Indian Navy Chief Questions Pakistan’s Military Spending Amid Aid Appeals

“Begging for Help”: Indian Navy Chief Questions Pakistan’s Military Spending Amid Aid Appeals

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In Cinema| We Women Want

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In...

Skill Ministry, Meta partner To launch AI assistant For Skill India Mission

Skill Ministry, Meta partner To launch AI assistant For Skill India Mission

What Did Anand Mahindra Ask Elon Musk After SpaceX’s Historic Rocket Catch?

What Did Anand Mahindra Ask Elon Musk After SpaceX’s Historic Rocket Catch?

Entertainment

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In Cinema| We Women Want

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In

Who Won Big Brother 2024? Season 26 Winner, Prize Money And More

Who Won Big Brother 2024? Season 26 Winner, Prize Money And More

Billy Crystal Honored as SuperFan in Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Billy Crystal Honored as SuperFan in Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Kanye West Sued for Claiming He Wanted to Have Sex with Bianca Censori’s Mom

Kanye West Sued for Claiming He Wanted to Have Sex with Bianca Censori’s Mom

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox