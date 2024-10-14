Health Canada Alerts On Fisher-Price Infant Swings Due To Suffocation Risk

Health Canada has issued a crucial product hazard alert regarding the recall of Fisher-Price infant swings, highlighting serious safety concerns linked to a potential suffocation risk.

Health Canada has issued a crucial product hazard alert regarding the recall of Fisher-Price infant swings, highlighting serious safety concerns linked to a potential suffocation risk. This alert follows the tragic reports of five infant deaths associated with the use of these swings for sleep, as detailed by Health Canada, reported by The Epoch Times.

The recall, announced on October 10, involves a dozen models of the Fisher-Price Snuga Swing. The affected models include:

My Little Snugabunny™ Swing (CCF38)

My Little Snugabear Cradle ‘n Swing (CHM56)

My Little Snugabear Ballerina Cradle ‘n Swing (CHM69)

Moonlight Meadow Swing (CHM78)

Sweet Snugapuppy™ Swing (DRG43)

Fawn Meadows Deluxe Swing (GNG38)

Peek-a-boo Fox Swing (GNG40)

Dots & Spots Puppy Swing (GVF83)

My Little Snugabunny Cradle ‘n Swing (V0099)

My Little Sweetie™ Deluxe Cradle ‘n Swing (W9510)

My Little SnugaMonkey™ Cradle ‘n Swing (X7051)

My Little Snugapuppy™ Cradle ‘n Swing (X7345)

In its recall summary, Health Canada strongly advised that “the swing should never be used for sleep and bedding materials should never be added to it.” The agency explained that adding bedding could increase the risk of suffocation due to the headrest and body support insert on the seat pad. The five fatalities reported involved infants aged 1 to 3 months, occurring between 2012 and 2022, primarily when the swings were used for sleep without proper restraints or added bedding materials.

Fisher-Price emphasized in a statement that the safety of children using their products remains their top priority, which is why the voluntary recall was initiated.

Consumers are urged to stop using the swings immediately and to remove any headrests and body support inserts. Those affected should contact Mattel, Fisher-Price’s parent company, for a partial refund, as directed by Health Canada.

This recall is not isolated; similar alerts have been issued in the United States and Mexico. An estimated 2.1 million swings were sold in the United States, 99,000 in Canada, and 500 in Mexico, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, it is illegal to resell or redistribute recalled products.

In recent months, Health Canada has recalled other infant products due to health risks. For instance, in December, a recall was issued for Enfamil’s “Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic” baby formula over concerns of contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria that can lead to severe infections and neurological damage, according to The Epoch Times.

This Fisher-Price swing recall serves as a vital reminder for parents and caregivers to prioritize product safety and remain vigilant about the risks associated with infant products. For ongoing updates, consumers are encouraged to stay informed through reliable sources and health authorities.

