Saturday, September 21, 2024
Hezbollah Confirms Death of Senior Commander in Israeli Airstrike on Beirut Stronghold

Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, announced on Saturday that a second senior commander was among the 15 of its fighters killed in an Israeli airstrike on their stronghold in southern Beirut the day before.

Israeli Airstrike Targets Key Hezbollah Figures

The Iran-backed organization identified the fallen commander as Ahmed Mahmud Wahbi, a leader within its elite Radwan Force. Wahbi had been overseeing military operations in support of Hamas since October 7, when the Palestinian militant group launched an assault on Israel, sparking the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Ongoing Conflict Between Israel and Hezbollah 

Israeli military officials stated that the airstrike, which hit Hezbollah’s base in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday, was aimed at eliminating high-level members of the Radwan Force. Among those killed were Ibrahim Aqil, the chief of the elite unit, along with other senior commanders. The attack marks a significant escalation in hostilities as Israel and Hezbollah continue to be drawn into the broader regional conflict.

