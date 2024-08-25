Sunday, August 25, 2024

Hezbollah Launches Hundreds of Rockets at Israeli Sites Amid Escalating Tensions

The Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group announced on Sunday that it had fired 320 Katyusha rockets at 11 Israeli military positions. In response, Israel reported conducting airstrikes in southern Lebanon aimed at preventing further attacks from the group.

Hezbollah stated that it also carried out drone strikes targeting what it described as “a qualitative Israeli military target that will be announced later,” along with multiple enemy sites, barracks, and Iron Dome missile defense platforms. These actions were claimed to be retaliation for the recent killing of Fouad Shukur, one of Hezbollah’s top commanders, in Beirut.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli military confirmed launching pre-emptive strikes against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, citing intelligence that the group was preparing an imminent attack.

The situation remains fluid as both sides exchange hostilities, raising concerns about a broader conflict in the already volatile region.

This is a developing story.

