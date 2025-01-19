‘Hostages Are In Stable Condition,’ Reports Sheba Medical Center

On Sunday, three Israeli women held hostage by Hamas in Gaza were freed, with doctors confirming their stable condition. They were transported to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, where they underwent medical assessments and are being treated for the physical and emotional toll of their captivity. Dr. Itai Pessach, a member of the medical team, shared reassuring news with the press, stating that while the women were emotionally and physically strained, their health was stable, allowing their recovery to focus on reunion with their families.

The women were among many hostages taken by Hamas during ongoing hostilities in the region. Despite their harrowing experiences, the medical team at Sheba Hospital emphasized that their immediate medical conditions were manageable. Their prolonged captivity had left them vulnerable to both mental and physical exhaustion, but they are now under care and gradually moving toward recovery.

This release follows a broader campaign to rescue Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Sheba Medical Center has become a key facility for those freed, providing critical care for those affected by their experiences. Dr. Pessach’s statement on the stable health of these women provided a rare moment of relief amid ongoing conflict, underscoring the central role of family reunions in the healing process. These women, though traumatized, now have the crucial support of their families and a chance for recovery.

As the region continues to face challenges, the focus now shifts to the emotional recovery of these women. Their safe return home signals hope amid the uncertainty that has characterized this prolonged conflict.

