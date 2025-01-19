Inauguration Day Forecast: How Cold Will It Get For Donald Trump’s 2025 Ceremony?

A major Arctic chill will hit the U.S. for Trump’s Inauguration Day, with freezing temperatures expected in D.C. and across the nation.

As the U.S. braces for a bitter cold front, temperatures are set to plummet across much of the nation, making for an exceptionally chilly Inauguration Day. With an intense wave of Arctic air sweeping the country, the forecast is calling for bone-chilling conditions, particularly in Washington, D.C., where Donald Trump’s inauguration will take place on January 20, 2025.

According to the National Weather Service, the Arctic blast will begin in the north-central U.S. before expanding nationwide. This cold front will see temperatures across the northern Plains and Midwest plummeting to subzero levels by the weekend. Lows are expected to dip below -20°F, with wind chills exacerbating the harsh conditions, creating a dangerously cold environment for those outdoors.

In New York, where winter weather is already settling in, Sunday will see temperatures in the upper teens, with Monday and Tuesday bringing even colder conditions—some areas of western and central New York may experience highs near 10°F, and lows could drop to sub-zero territory. However, the Hudson Valley and New York City are expected to see slightly milder conditions, with temperatures ranging in the mid-20s.

The forecast for Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day is similarly frigid. While events kick off on January 19, the big day itself will be marked by a high of just 23°F, with a low of 6°F. The skies are expected to be clear and sunny, but the cold will make the day feel much more intense, particularly for those attending outdoor ceremonies.

As the country prepares for Trump’s second inauguration, it’s worth noting that Inauguration Day weather has seen a wide range of temperatures throughout history. From the coldest in 1985, with a high of just 17°F during Ronald Reagan’s second term, to the warmest at 55°F in 1981, also under Reagan, the weather has often added an extra element to the day’s events.

The most dramatic inauguration, however, remains the 1841 ceremony of President William Henry Harrison, who delivered a two-hour speech in freezing conditions without a coat, later succumbing to pneumonia. More recently, Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration was marked by a chilly 42°F, with snow flurries before the ceremony.

As Trump’s inauguration approaches, people across the country will be bundling up for a cold start to 2025. Whether in D.C., New York, or elsewhere, the arctic air will remind Americans that the political climate is not the only thing that’s about to get a little colder.

