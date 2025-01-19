During Trump’s first tenure in the White House, he appointed his sons to lead The Trump Organization, his expansive business conglomerate. Additionally, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, served as White House advisors, as noted by the Miller Center at the University of Virginia.

Meanwhile, Trump’s second daughter, Tiffany Trump, campaigned for him in 2016 and 2020, although she did not hold official roles in his administration or The Trump Organization, according to the Miller Center.

Here’s a comprehensive look at Donald Trump’s family:

President-Elect’s Roots: Son of a Real Estate Mogul and an Immigrant

Donald Trump was born and raised in Queens, New York. He is one of five children of real estate developer Fredrick Trump Sr. and Scottish immigrant Mary Anne MacLeod Trump.

Trump’s educational journey included attending the New York Military Academy in Cornwall, New York, followed by Fordham University in the Bronx. He later graduated from the Wharton School of Finance and Commerce at the University of Pennsylvania.

Trump’s Children

Donald Trump has five children with three women: Ivana Zelníčková Trump, Marla Maples, and Melania Knauss Trump.

Trump’s Grandchildren

Donald Trump has 10 grandchildren:

Kai Madison Trump (17) Donald John Trump III (15) Tristan Milos Trump (13) Spencer Frederick Trump (12) Chloe Sophia Trump (10) Arabella Rose Kushner (12) Joseph Frederick Kushner (11) Theodore James Kushner (8) Eric “Luke” Trump (7) Carolina Dorothy Trump (5)

Kai Trump made her political debut at the Republican National Convention, marking the entry of the third generation of Trumps into politics.

Trump’s First Marriage

Trump married Ivana Zelníčková in 1977. The couple had three children—Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, and Eric—before divorcing in 1980. Ivana passed away in 2022 at the age of 73.

Donald Trump Jr. (47): A regular figure on Trump's campaign trail, Donald Jr. has five children with his former wife, Vanessa Trump.

Ivanka Trump Kushner (43): Alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, both served as senior aides during Trump's presidency. The couple has three children.

Eric Trump (41): Eric and his wife, Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, have two children.

Trump’s Second Marriage

From 1993 to 1999, Trump was married to actor Marla Maples. Together, they share one daughter, Tiffany Trump (31).

Tiffany Trump: Married to businessman Michael Boulos, Tiffany is expecting her first child. Trump revealed in December via Instagram that she is five months pregnant.

Marriage to Melania

Trump married Melania Knauss in 2005. The couple has one son, Barron Trump (18), who is a freshman at New York University’s Stern School of Business and is the tallest member of the Trump family.

The Trumps will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Jan. 22, just two days after Trump’s second inauguration.

Trump’s Siblings

Donald Trump has four siblings, three of whom have passed away:

Maryanne Trump Barry : Trump’s sister, a retired federal judge, died in 2023 at the age of 86.

: Trump’s sister, a retired federal judge, died in 2023 at the age of 86. Fred Trump Jr. : His elder brother, Fred, passed away in 1981 at the age of 43.

: His elder brother, Fred, passed away in 1981 at the age of 43. Robert Trump : His younger brother died in 2020 at the age of 72.

: His younger brother died in 2020 at the age of 72. Elizabeth Trump Grau: Trump’s only surviving sibling, Elizabeth, is 82 and keeps a low profile, according to The New York Times.

As Donald Trump prepares for his second term, his family once again steps into the spotlight, carrying on their legacy across business, politics, and public service.

