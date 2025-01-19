What’s Planned For Trump’s First Day As President? A Look At The Schedule For Inaugural Events

As Trump takes office, he has promised immediate action on several key issues, including immigration, trade, energy, and education, signalling a major shift in U.S. policy.

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, marking the start of a new administration. With a full slate of inaugural events planned, the day promises to be momentous and closely watched.

The inauguration falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for only the second time in history. Organized by the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, the events begin as early as Saturday and culminate on Monday with Trump officially assuming office.

Schedule Of Events

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Central Time (12 p.m. ET Eastern Time). According to Washington’s tourism department, gates for security screening will open at 5 a.m. CT, followed by music and opening remarks. Live coverage of the day’s events will begin at 9 a.m. CT.

The Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee has outlined the following schedule:

Monday, January 20, 2025

St. John’s Church Service

Tea at the White House

Swearing-In Ceremony at the U.S. Capitol

Farewell Ceremony for Outgoing President and Vice President

President’s Signing Room Ceremony

JCCIC Congressional Luncheon

Review of the Troops

Presidential Parade

Commander in Chief Ball

Remarks by President Donald J. Trump

Liberty Inaugural Ball

Remarks by President Donald J. Trump

Starlight Ball

Remarks by President Donald J. Trump

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

National Prayer Service

What’s On Trump’s Agenda For His First Day In Office?

A shift in political leadership often brings swift policy changes, and President-elect Trump has already outlined key priorities for Day One of his administration:

Immigration: Trump has promised to launch a mass deportation effort and secure the Southern border, calling it the “largest deportation program in American history”.”On Day One, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out. I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible,” Trump said during a rally at Madison Square Garden in October.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Trump has claimed he can end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, though international leaders remain skeptical of this timeline.

Economy: Plans include imposing a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada and reversing trade policies he views as detrimental to U.S. industries.

Energy: The president-elect has pledged to cancel electric vehicle mandates and increase domestic oil and gas production. “I will terminate the electric vehicle mandate on Day One, saving the U.S. auto industry from total collapse, which is happening right now, and saving American consumers thousands of dollars per car,” Trump said during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July.

Military: Trump plans to end funding for military abortions and restrict gender-affirming healthcare for transgender service members. “On Day One, I will revoke Joe Biden’s cruel policies on so-called ‘gender affirming care,’ ridiculous a process that includes giving kids puberty blockers, mutating their physical appearance, and ultimately performing surgery on minor children. Can you believe this? I will sign a new executive order instructing every federal agency to cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age.” Trump said this once.

Education: Protections for transgender students in schools, implemented under Biden, are expected to be rescinded. “I will not allocate a single penny to any school that enforces a vaccine or mask mandate. And, as astonishing as it is that I even need to say this, I will ensure that men are kept out of women’s sports 100 percent, starting on Day One,” said then-candidate Trump during a rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, in October 2023.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Inauguration: How To Watch The Inauguration Without A Ticket When Craiglist Selling It For $500