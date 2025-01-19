Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Donald Trump Inauguration: How To Watch The Inauguration Without A Ticket When Craiglist Selling It For $500

The swearing-in ceremony for the President-elect and Vice President-elect will commence at 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET). According to Washington’s tourism board, gates for security screening typically open as early as 5 a.m. CT, followed by music performances and opening remarks before the formal proceedings.

Numerous listings for inauguration tickets have surfaced on Craigslist, with one seller pricing them at $500 each.

According to a representative from the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC), tickets are provided for free, are non-transferable, and are not intended for sale or resale, as stated to USA Today.

In 2013, platforms like Craigslist and eBay prohibited the resale of inaugural tickets, as reported by The Hill. However, it remains uncertain whether these platforms will enforce similar restrictions for the 2025 inauguration. Additionally, some sellers on eBay are advertising tickets from Trump’s 2017 inauguration, prompting officials to urge users to exercise caution when searching for tickets online.

How to Get Tickets to the Inauguration?

Tickets for the Inauguration are distributed by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC). A limited number of tickets are made available to the public through their Congressional representatives.

To request tickets, contact your Senator or Representative. You can find their details here.

Tickets are free and are strictly for in-person attendance at the U.S. Capitol grounds during the swearing-in ceremony.

Requests can also be submitted through the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) website. However, submitting a request does not guarantee a ticket.

Non-ticketed Viewing Areas

The National Mall west of 4th Street NW will be open to the public for viewing the ceremony without tickets.

Attending Without a Ticket

Members of the public can watch the ceremony from non-ticketed areas of the National Mall west of 4th Street NW. However, sections closer to the Capitol require tickets for entry.

Additionally, the Presidential Parade starts at 2:30 p.m. ET, beginning at 3rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, and does not require tickets.

How to Watch the Inauguration Online?

If you cannot attend in person, live coverage of the inauguration will be available:

You can stream the event starting at 9 a.m. ET on Inauguration Day on local news channels.

Beware of Ticket Resale Scams

While inauguration tickets are free, some sellers on platforms like Craigslist are offering tickets for up to $500 each. The JCCIC emphasizes that tickets are not intended for resale and are non-transferable.

Historically, platforms like Craigslist and eBay have banned the resale of such tickets. Officials recommend obtaining tickets only from authorized sources. Additionally, large screens and speakers on the National Mall provide a free and accessible way to experience the event.

Ticket Color Codes and Metro Entry Points

Each ticket grants access to specific sections of the Capitol grounds. Here’s a breakdown of ticket colors and their corresponding entry points:

Lime Ticket Holders: Use Capitol South or Eastern Market Metro (Orange/Blue Line). Enter at First Street and D Street SE.

Orange Ticket Holders: Use Federal Center SW or L’Enfant Plaza Metro (Orange/Blue/Yellow/Green Lines). Enter at Second Street and D Street SW.

Yellow Ticket Holders: Use Union Station or NoMa Gallaudet U Metro (Red Line). Enter at First Street and D Street NW.

Blue Ticket Holders: Use Union Station or NoMa Gallaudet U Metro (Red Line). Enter at Delaware Avenue and D Street NE.

Turquoise Ticket Holders: Use Federal Center SW or L’Enfant Plaza Metro (Orange/Blue/Yellow/Green Lines). Enter at Third Street and C Street SW.

Pink Ticket Holders: Use Judiciary Square or Gallery Place Metro (Red/Yellow/Green Lines). Enter at Third Street and D Street NW.

