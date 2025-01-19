Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Scholz Marks Holocaust Anniversary With Address Amid Growing Right-Wing Influence In Germany

Scholz marks 80 years since Auschwitz’s liberation, stressing Germany’s ongoing duty to remember the Holocaust and confront rising far-right ideologies.

Scholz Marks Holocaust Anniversary With Address Amid Growing Right-Wing Influence In Germany

In a powerful address on Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz marked the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, reaffirming Germany’s unwavering responsibility to preserve the memory of the Holocaust. Speaking before a gathering of the Jewish community in Frankfurt, Scholz rejected any notion of “turning the page” on the horrors committed by Nazi Germany, emphasizing the need to face history head-on, regardless of one’s background or beliefs.

“I am against turning the page, saying ‘that was long ago,’” Scholz stated. He reminded the audience that the Holocaust represents “millions of individual stories,” each as personal as “people like you and me.” This collective memory, he stressed, is grounded in “indisputable facts that everyone in our country must face.” As Germany reflects on the tragic history of Auschwitz, Scholz warned of the “worrying and alarming normalization” of anti-Semitism, hate speech, and far-right movements—concerns particularly heightened on social media, where such sentiments often fuel violence.

Scholz’s remarks came at a time when Germany is facing a surge in far-right activity, particularly ahead of snap elections. The rise of the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party has drawn significant concern, with the party’s controversial rhetoric increasingly resembling the dangerous ideologies of the Nazi era. A recent campaign stunt by the AfD involved distributing flyers styled as “Deportation Tickets,” reminiscent of Nazi-era deportation methods, which has sparked widespread backlash. The comparisons to the one-way tickets handed out by the Nazis in the 1930s are unsettling, echoing the chilling past of forced migration and violence.

The legacy of Auschwitz, where more than one million people were murdered by the Nazis, looms large in the collective memory of Germany. While most victims were Jewish, many others, including Roma, non-Jewish Poles, and Soviet prisoners of war, also perished in the brutal conditions of the camp. Scholz reminded the audience that the task of remembrance is not just about recalling history, but about ensuring that such atrocities are never repeated.

As he concluded, Scholz emphasized that Germany’s responsibility to honor the memory of the Holocaust “will not end” and urged the nation to remain vigilant against the threats posed by rising hate and extremism. “We must continue to protect Jewish communities and safeguard the values of democracy,” he declared, calling for unwavering resolve in the face of rising hate-filled ideologies.

ALSO READ: What Trump Has Planned For Day One, Deportations, Economic Tariffs, And Pardon Issuances

Filed under

Holocaust Anniversary Olaf Scholz world

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Hostages Are In Stable Condition,’ Reports Sheba Medical Center

‘Hostages Are In Stable Condition,’ Reports Sheba Medical Center

Inauguration Day Forecast: How Cold Will It Get For Donald Trump’s 2025 Ceremony?

Inauguration Day Forecast: How Cold Will It Get For Donald Trump’s 2025 Ceremony?

India Secures Historic Nomination to Two Key UN Panels on Data and Statistics

India Secures Historic Nomination to Two Key UN Panels on Data and Statistics

Suspect Arrested in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case; Says He Didn’t Know He Stabbed The Actor

Suspect Arrested in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case; Says He Didn’t Know He Stabbed The...

Donald Trump Inauguration: What Are His Key Proposals And Vision For Second Term?

Donald Trump Inauguration: What Are His Key Proposals And Vision For Second Term?

Entertainment

Suspect Arrested in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case; Says He Didn’t Know He Stabbed The Actor

Suspect Arrested in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case; Says He Didn’t Know He Stabbed The

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Charlie Brooks Set to Shine on Dancing on Ice: A Journey of Talent, Triumph, and Transformation

Charlie Brooks Set to Shine on Dancing on Ice: A Journey of Talent, Triumph, and

Andy Lee Opens Up About Bonnie Blue’s Dual Personality: ‘Quiet Off-Camera, Sex Demon On-Camera’

Andy Lee Opens Up About Bonnie Blue’s Dual Personality: ‘Quiet Off-Camera, Sex Demon On-Camera’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox