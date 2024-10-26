Holocaust Survivor Demands An Apology From Harris For Comparing Trump To Hitler, Citing His “Murdered” Parents

Jerry Wartski, a Holocaust survivor, has issued a strong condemnation of Vice President Kamala Harris for her recent comments comparing former President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. Wartski, whose parents were murdered during the Nazi invasion of Poland, voiced his outrage over Harris’s characterization of Trump as a “fascist.” In a nearly two-minute video shared by the Trump campaign, Wartski displayed his Auschwitz prisoner number tattoo, a harrowing reminder of his family’s tragic past.

Personal Reflections on Tragedy

In his passionate remarks, Wartski emphasized the gravity of Harris’s comments, stating, “I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in a thousand lifetimes.” He recounted the painful memory of how the Nazi regime invaded Poland when he was just nine years old, resulting in the loss of his parents and most of his family. Reflecting on this trauma, he stated, “For her to accuse President Trump of being like Hitler is the worst thing I ever heard in my 75 years living in the United States.” Wartski urged Harris to apologize to the families of Holocaust victims, asserting that her statements perpetuate a false narrative that diminishes the atrocities committed during that time.

Praising Trump’s Integrity

Wartski did not shy away from expressing his support for Trump, referring to him as a “mensch,” a Yiddish term that signifies a person of integrity and honor. He expressed his belief that Trump would never engage in the type of behavior associated with Hitler, stating, “I know President Trump and he would never say this, and Kamala Harris knows this.” Wartski highlighted Trump’s unwavering support for Israel, noting, “Everything that he’s done up until now was in [Israel’s] favor. He never double-crossed anyone, and he never showed any weakness.”

As the honorary president of the Israel Heritage Foundation, Wartski emphasized the importance of recognizing leaders who stand by the Jewish community. He questioned why Trump, who has shown such commitment, should be criticized. “Why should President Trump pray for the hostages at the Ohel and spend time with so many?” he asked. Wartski concluded his remarks by affirming that Trump has always been a steadfast ally of both the Jewish people and the state of Israel, reinforcing the need for a nuanced understanding of political rhetoric that draws such grave comparisons.

Wartski’s statements not only highlight the personal impact of historical events but also underscore the importance of accurately representing those events in contemporary political discourse. His call for accountability serves as a reminder of the weight that historical comparisons carry, especially for those who lived through the horrors of the Holocaust.

