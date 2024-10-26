Home
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Donald Trump Shows Bullet Scar on Joe Rogan Podcast, Says It Made Him a Tougher Guy

In a compelling episode of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ released late Friday, former President Donald Trump opened up about a harrowing assassination attempt he experienced during a campaign rally. The nearly three-hour interview covered various topics, but Trump’s revelation about the incident captured significant attention.

A Scar from the Past

During the discussion, the 78-year-old Republican presidential candidate showcased a scar on his ear that he received from a bullet that grazed him. “It zicked right there,” Trump explained, gesturing to the mark behind his right ear. His description of the event underscored the gravity of the situation, with Rogan, visibly intrigued, noting, “It healed up pretty good.” This incident took place at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a 20-year-old named Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots from a rooftop, injuring Trump.

 Reflections on Resilience

Trump reflected on the experience, comparing it to the resilience shown by wrestlers and UFC fighters. “It’s not like some of the wrestlers, some of the UFC fighters… it was sort of like a top shot,” he recounted, adding, “The thing’s taken off a little bit. But it makes me a tougher guy.” His comments reveal a mindset focused on strength and resilience, traits he often emphasizes in his public persona.

 A Candid Conversation

The episode resonated with listeners as Trump navigated through both serious and lighter moments, providing a unique glimpse into his thoughts and experiences. His discussion about the assassination attempt not only highlighted a significant event in his life but also showcased his ability to confront challenges head-on, a theme that has characterized his political career.

Trump’s candidness on Rogan’s platform reflects his ongoing engagement with the public and serves to reinforce his image as a tough and resilient figure, even in the face of danger. This episode is sure to be a talking point among listeners and followers of both Trump and Rogan, further cementing the podcast’s role as a space for open dialogue on pressing issues and personal anecdotes.

