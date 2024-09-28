Home
Sunday, September 29, 2024
How Israel Targeted Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah, Check here

Recently on saturday, Israel announced it had killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during Operation "New Order." Thus, marking a significant blow to the Lebanese militant group amid ongoing hostilities. But, Hezbollah hasn't confirmed the report yet. 

How Israel Targeted Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah, Check here

Recently on saturday, Israel announced it had killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during Operation “New Order.” Thus, marking a significant blow to the Lebanese militant group amid ongoing hostilities. But, Hezbollah hasn’t confirmed the report yet.

How Israel Killed Hezbollah Leader? 

Commenced on friday, operation ‘New Order’ began a major military strike on Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut, specifically targeting Nasrallah. This assault included two waves of airstrikes.

As per Israel Military, the attack focused on Hezbollah’s primary underground headquarters, which was located beneath civilian structures.

It further claimed, that the operation took place, when top Hezbollah officials were coordinating activities against Israeli citizens.

Issuing statement, Israel said “Fighter jets of the Israel Air Force, guided by precise intelligence, attacked Hezbollah’s central headquarters located underground in the Daha area of Beirut.”

However, Israeli airstrikes devastated multiple high-rise buildings in the southern suburbs, a long-standing stronghold of Hezbollah.

As per footage from the scene, the buildings was reduced to rubble and residents were seen fleeing the area with their belongings. Currently, rescue workers were deployed to search for survivors.

Moreover, Israel also released visuals from its control room, indicating that the chief of general staff supervised the operation against Nasrallah.

Must Read: Is Hassan Nasrallah Dead? Israeli Army Claims Hezbollah Leader Killed In Airstrike

Meanwhile, the news of the strikes emerged, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in the United States for UNGA meeting. After he received an update from a military aide, he promptly concluded his briefing and cut short his visit to return to Israel.

Also Read: Israeli Air Force Targets Hezbollah Strongholds In Beirut

Earlier, during his UN address, Netanyahu had vowed to continue Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah. Thus, diminishing the prospects for an internationally supported cease-fire.

