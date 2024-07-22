How Kamala Harris Could Reshape Donald Trump's Campaign If Nominated, An Analysis

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump plans to highlight Vice President Kamala Harris’s role in key issues—immigration and the cost of living—if she becomes the Democratic nominee, following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race. Trump’s campaign views Harris as a potential “co-pilot” of Biden’s policies and aims to link her closely to problems like illegal border crossings and high living costs.

After Biden’s sudden exit and endorsement of Harris, Trump’s campaign is preparing to attack her on these issues. They have already shifted their ad strategy to target Harris, accusing her of concealing Biden’s health issues and blaming her for the administration’s failures. Trump has also used derogatory remarks to describe Harris, reflecting his planned strategy for attacking her.

“The Impact of Kamala Harris’s Candidacy on the 2024 Presidential Race”

Political analysts note that Harris, a 59-year-old Black and Asian-American woman, could bring a fresh dynamic to the race, potentially energizing younger and diverse voters. Her background as a prosecutor might enable her to challenge Trump effectively in the public eye. However, some strategists warn that Harris’s close association with Biden could be a disadvantage, and recent polls suggest she remains competitive against Trump.

